Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
16.11.2019 | 10:52

Those eyes

hippie sabotage - devil eyes (legendado)

Are my only remaining "asset". They work well and across time...

Don't rest reassured, don't be onverconfident. I don't "remain with old pieces of info", because those eyes can "hear" you, as well. Thanks for letting me know, that those two, changed location; the ones whose old dialogue i exposed elsewhere. To be honest, i didn't think they would have stayed in their place of origin for long... And a last reminder. You are thinking too LOUDLY! You always make a ruckus. How many times have i said that, already? Tsk, tsk, you really are AMATEURS, after all...

2 11
SHARE
LIFO
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή