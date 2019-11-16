hippie sabotage - devil eyes (legendado)

Are my only remaining "asset". They work well and across time...



Don't rest reassured, don't be onverconfident. I don't "remain with old pieces of info", because those eyes can "hear" you, as well. Thanks for letting me know, that those two, changed location; the ones whose old dialogue i exposed elsewhere. To be honest, i didn't think they would have stayed in their place of origin for long... And a last reminder. You are thinking too LOUDLY! You always make a ruckus. How many times have i said that, already? Tsk, tsk, you really are AMATEURS, after all...