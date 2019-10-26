Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
26.10.2019 | 15:59

Aerosmith - I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing Lyrics

My heart needs you.i am weak ,i miss you.
It's ok (christian woman).. i understand you even if i prtetend not to..and forgive me .. i was really bad sometimes, i didn't wanna be but it was my defence,wrong i think.. but it was because..i can't say anymore i just..
nothing i don't wanna say any word ,i am sorry i still loving you
I wanna another chance but sometimes, somehow..we have a lot of fights and i hate that ,i can't fight any longer and it seems that it's the only we can do.
why?
It is not only my fault.I don't know what to do ,i need a solution.

