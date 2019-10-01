ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
1.10.2019 | 09:47
oaktree
In Flames - The Jester's Dance (The Jester Race)
we dont have a common ground to communicate so we hurting each other...you think that whole time was easy for me?No..how many times i thinking of you and all my tries go to waste,is that easy?And for the record i DO love you,if i didnt i wouldnt try so hard...all i said stands
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού