Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
17.9.2019 | 18:32

i myself have dreams, too

??Princess Peach tribute - Barbie Girl??

and i will be waiting. until you remember our communication without words. and give me just one chance. to invite me and allow me use those stupid, needless words. i don't want to toy with you, or deceive you, or convince you. i need your gift, even if i took it myself, back then. you will always be my princess, even if you don't believe it...

2 5
SHARE
LIFO
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή