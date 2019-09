Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - I Hate Myself for Loving You (Official Video)

Midnight, gettin' uptight

Where are you?

You said you'd meet me, now it's quarter to two

*I KNOW I'M HANGIN' BUT I'M STILL WANTIN' YOU*

*HEY, JACK- IT'S A FACT THEY 'RE TALKIN' IN TOWN*

I turn my back and you're messin' around

*I'M NOT REALLY JEALOUS*- don't like lookin' like a clown



**I THINK OF YOU EVERY NIGHT AND DAY

YOU TOOK MY HEART AND YOU TOOK MY PRIDE AWAY...**



Refrain:

I hate myself for loving you

*CAN'T BREAK FREE FROM THE THINGS THAT YOU DO*

*I WANNA WALK BUT I RUN BACK TO YOU*

That's why I hate myself for lovin' you



Daylight spent the night without you

*BUT I'VE BEEN DREAMIN' 'BOUT THE LOVIN' YOU DO*

*I WON'T BE AS ANGRY 'BOUT THE HELL YOU PUT ME THROUGH*



*HEY (WO)MAN BET YOU CAN TREAT ME RIGHT*

You just don't know what you was missin' last night

I wanna see your face and say forget it just from spite



**I THINK OF YOU EVERY NIGHT AND DAY YOU TOOK MY HEART AND YOU TOOK MY PRIDE AWAY...**



***