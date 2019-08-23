ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
23.8.2019 | 16:10
Remember... pink promise
Mi Huella - Helenita Vargas (Buen Sonido)
If you say you never remember me,
Hide your face, you don't know how to lie
They'll see your stare so full of me.
That with your lies you'll make them all laugh.
If you say you never remember me,
Hide your face, you don't know how to lie
They'll see your stare so full of me.
That with your lies you'll make them all laugh.
Because it's been many, many, so many,
So many montes that I lived in you.
That in your body you've got my mold and my stain my breath
And my grouse, beating within you.
ΣΥΝΔΕΘΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΕΤΕ