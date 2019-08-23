Mi Huella - Helenita Vargas (Buen Sonido)



If you say you never remember me,



Hide your face, you don't know how to lie



They'll see your stare so full of me.



That with your lies you'll make them all laugh.







Because it's been many, many, so many,



So many montes that I lived in you.



That in your body you've got my mold and my stain my breath



And my grouse, beating within you.

