Elvis Costello 'She'

She may not be what she may seem... Inside her shell...

She, who always seems so happy in a crowd

Whose eyes can be so private and so proud

No one's allowed to see them when they cry

She may be the love that cannot hope to last

May come to me from shadows in the past

That I remember 'till the day I die



Άντε έλα ρεεε