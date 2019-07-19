Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
19.7.2019 | 01:54

Για σένα θα γράφτηκε!

Elvis Costello 'She'

She may not be what she may seem... Inside her shell...
She, who always seems so happy in a crowd
Whose eyes can be so private and so proud
No one's allowed to see them when they cry
She may be the love that cannot hope to last
May come to me from shadows in the past
That I remember 'till the day I die

Άντε έλα ρεεε

3 3
