5.7.2019 | 15:59

The sailor to "his" mermaid

My Jolly Sailor Bold - On Stranger Tides (Cover - FULL VERSION)

I need to be in the same sea, the one in which you swim. Outside your waters, i will die, this time without coming back. Because... You are the one and only *creature* that ever felt something for me. Nobody ever did, nobody else is ever going to...

Talk to me... The fog of lies was artificial and hurt us both... I will explain everything. You are a star of life... Show yourself to me once more... I need youuu

