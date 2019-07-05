ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
5.7.2019 | 15:59
The sailor to "his" mermaid
My Jolly Sailor Bold - On Stranger Tides (Cover - FULL VERSION)
I need to be in the same sea, the one in which you swim. Outside your waters, i will die, this time without coming back. Because... You are the one and only *creature* that ever felt something for me. Nobody ever did, nobody else is ever going to...
Talk to me... The fog of lies was artificial and hurt us both... I will explain everything. You are a star of life... Show yourself to me once more... I need youuu
