26.6.2019 | 19:56

Keith LeBlanc – Stranger Than Fiction [FULL ALBUM | HQ SOUND]

With Stranger Than Fiction (Nettwerk, 1989), credited only to Leblanc, the group still gives a highly experimental and even more strongly political work, and perhaps the best of the lot. Not only does Leblanc demonstrate its mastery in the field of industrial music ( Taxcider and Mechanical Movements ) and psycho-environmental ( Here's Looking At You and Men In Capsules ), which already would still be more "earthly" than the brainy abstractionisms of before, but also tackles jazzrock parties ( Steps ) and free jazz ( Count This) of great suggestion. Predominantly instrumental, the album abandons the pseudo-Brechtian program of coining a didactic dance music, in favor of atmospheric dance music.

scaruffi.com

