My Star - 김재환 (Kim Jae Hwan) | 가사 (Lyrics)

you 're wrong. if you give me one, i am going to give back ten to you... you already witnessed that, there and then. trust me, only just this once. you 're making a mistake. i saw inside you and you are different. you aren't like them. i refuse to give you up, even if i end up in harm's way. you are my precious little star on the pitch black, hellish, night sky, the only light i see in the abyss of their darkness, hatred, malice, hypocrisy and greed