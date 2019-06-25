Lydia Lunch - Gloomy Sunday (1980)

Sunday is gloomy

My hours are slumberless

Dearest the shadows

I live with are numberless

Little white flowers

Will never awaken you

Not where the black coach

Of sorrow has taken you

Angels have no thoughts

Of ever returning you

Would they be angry

If I thought of joining you

Gloomy Sunday

Gloomy is Sunday

With shadows I spend it all

My heart and I

Have decided to end it all

Soon there'll be candles

And prayers that are said I know

Let them not weep

Let them know that I'm glad to go

Death is no dream

For in death I'm caressin' you

With the last breath of my soul

I'll be blessin' you

Gloomy Sunday