The Rolling Stones - Money (EP version)

The best things in life are free

Look, I'll give 'em to the birds and bees

I want money (that's what I want)

Yeah, that's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)

That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)

That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)

Money don't buy everything it's true

What it don't buy I can't use

I want money (that's what I want)

Oh, yeah baby (oh yeah, that's what I want)

That's what I want, whoa oh (that's what I want)

That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Your love give me such a thrill

But your love won't pay my bills

I want money (that's what I want)

Yeah (oh yeah, that's what I want)

That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)

That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)

Yeah give me money, yeah, yeah, yeah (that's what I want)

Lots of money, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh yeah, that's what I want)

If you want me to love you (that's what I want)

Give me money (oh yeah, that's what I want)

If you want me to squeeze you (that's what I want)

Give me money (oh yeah, that's what I want)

That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)

That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)

Yeah, give me money

Come on baby, lots of money

Yeah now

If you want me to love you

Give me money if you want me to hold you

That's what I want

Come on baby

Give me what I want, what I want