The Rolling Stones - Money (EP version)
The best things in life are free
Look, I'll give 'em to the birds and bees
I want money (that's what I want)
Yeah, that's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)
That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)
That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)
Money don't buy everything it's true
What it don't buy I can't use
I want money (that's what I want)
Oh, yeah baby (oh yeah, that's what I want)
That's what I want, whoa oh (that's what I want)
That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Your love give me such a thrill
But your love won't pay my bills
I want money (that's what I want)
Yeah (oh yeah, that's what I want)
That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)
That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)
Yeah give me money, yeah, yeah, yeah (that's what I want)
Lots of money, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh yeah, that's what I want)
If you want me to love you (that's what I want)
Give me money (oh yeah, that's what I want)
If you want me to squeeze you (that's what I want)
Give me money (oh yeah, that's what I want)
That's what I want, oh yeah (that's what I want)
That's what I want (oh yeah, that's what I want)
Yeah, give me money
Come on baby, lots of money
Yeah now
If you want me to love you
Give me money if you want me to hold you
That's what I want
Come on baby
Give me what I want, what I want