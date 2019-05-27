Brooke Ligertwood - None But Jesus

HE is the only saviour. And now I know for sure. I know how he must felt on the cross when he was crucified to save the LOVE OF GOD and give it to all of us. LOVE IS FREE AND IS FOR EVERYBODY! Thank you Jesus for coming to save us all. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.



Find the love within and never be afraid to feel through your feelings, good or bad! Be kind and your true self with the people you meet, and respect their burden. Pain is always a challenge for growth, so never stop looking at HIS LOVE for you! He was crucified to share the love and set us free!





