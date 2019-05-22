Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
22.5.2019 | 15:35

Από τον τάδε στην Λ...

Tiger Army - Dark Paradise

All my friends tell me I should move on
I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song
Ah, that's how you sing it
Loving you forever, can't be wrong
Even though you're not here, won't move on
Ah, that's how we play it
And there's no remedy for memory your face
Is like a melody, it won't leave my head
Your soul is hunting me and telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead

