Tiger Army - Dark Paradise

All my friends tell me I should move on

I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song

Ah, that's how you sing it

Loving you forever, can't be wrong

Even though you're not here, won't move on

Ah, that's how we play it

And there's no remedy for memory your face

Is like a melody, it won't leave my head

Your soul is hunting me and telling me

That everything is fine

But I wish I was dead