16.5.2019 | 09:58

Radio SY

Isak Danielson - Power

I still look at you with eyes that want you
When you move, you make my oceans move too
If I hear my name, I will run your way
Can we say that we love each other
Can we play like there ain’t no other
If I hear my name, I will run your way


It’s my desire that you feed, you know just what I need
You got power, you got power
You got power over me

I give my all now, can't you see, why won't you set me free?
You got power, you got power
You got power over me

I was lost until I found me in you
I saw I side of me that I was scared to
But now I hear my name and I’m running your way
All I feel as I get closer to you
Is the Desire to move like you do
So now I hear my name and I’m running your way

I am ready now

It’s my desire that you feed, you know just what I need
You got power, you got power
You got power over me

I give my all now, can't you see, why won't you set me free?
You got power, you got power
You got power over me

You’re the one that seduced me, lured me in with your beauty, now I know that you used me
All you did was confuse me, you're no longer what I need, touch me slow, feel my heart bleed

