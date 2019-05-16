Isak Danielson - Power

I still look at you with eyes that want you

When you move, you make my oceans move too

If I hear my name, I will run your way

Can we say that we love each other

Can we play like there ain’t no other

If I hear my name, I will run your way





It’s my desire that you feed, you know just what I need

You got power, you got power

You got power over me



I give my all now, can't you see, why won't you set me free?

You got power, you got power

You got power over me



I was lost until I found me in you

I saw I side of me that I was scared to

But now I hear my name and I’m running your way

All I feel as I get closer to you

Is the Desire to move like you do

So now I hear my name and I’m running your way



I am ready now



It’s my desire that you feed, you know just what I need

You got power, you got power

You got power over me



I give my all now, can't you see, why won't you set me free?

You got power, you got power

You got power over me



You’re the one that seduced me, lured me in with your beauty, now I know that you used me

All you did was confuse me, you're no longer what I need, touch me slow, feel my heart bleed



