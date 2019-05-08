Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Lyrics)

"This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

And nothing breaks like a heart

I heard you on the phone last night

We live and die by pretty lies

You know it, oh, we both know it

These silver bullet cigarettes

This burning house, there's nothing left

It's smoking, we both know it

We got all night to fall in love

But just like that we fall apart

We're broken, we're broken

Mmm, well nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

We'll leave each other cold as ice

And high and dry, the desert wind

Is blowin', is blowin'

Remember what you said to me?

We were drunk in love in Tennessee

And I hold it, we both know it

Mmm, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

Nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

(My heart, my heart)

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, but nothing breaks like a heart

But nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, but nothing breaks like a heart"