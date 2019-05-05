Blind Lemon Jefferson is a-coming

Tap tap tappin' with his cane

Blind Lemon Jefferson is a-coming

Tap tap tappin' with his cane

His last ditch lies down the road of trials

Down the road of trials

Half filled with rain





O Sycamore, Sycamore!

Stretch your arms across the storm

Down fly two greasy brother-crows

They hop'n'bop They hop'n'bop They hop'n'bop

Like the tax-man come to call

They go knock knock! Knock knock!

Hop'n'bop hop'n'bop

They slap a death-writ on his door





Here come the Judgement train

Git on board!

And turn that big black engine home

O let's roll!

Let's roll!

Down the tunnel

The terrible tunnel of his world

Waiting at his final station

Like a bigger blacker third bird

O let's roll!

Let's roll!





O his road is dark and lonely

He don't drive no Cadillac

O his road is dark and holy

He don't drive no Cadillac

If that sky serves as his eyes

Then that moon's a cataract



Let's roll!

Yeah let's roll!