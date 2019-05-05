ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
Blind lemon Jefferson
Blind Lemon Jefferson is a-coming
Tap tap tappin' with his cane
Blind Lemon Jefferson is a-coming
Tap tap tappin' with his cane
His last ditch lies down the road of trials
Down the road of trials
Half filled with rain
O Sycamore, Sycamore!
Stretch your arms across the storm
Down fly two greasy brother-crows
They hop'n'bop They hop'n'bop They hop'n'bop
Like the tax-man come to call
They go knock knock! Knock knock!
Hop'n'bop hop'n'bop
They slap a death-writ on his door
Here come the Judgement train
Git on board!
And turn that big black engine home
O let's roll!
Let's roll!
Down the tunnel
The terrible tunnel of his world
Waiting at his final station
Like a bigger blacker third bird
O let's roll!
Let's roll!
O his road is dark and lonely
He don't drive no Cadillac
O his road is dark and holy
He don't drive no Cadillac
If that sky serves as his eyes
Then that moon's a cataract
Let's roll!
Yeah let's roll!