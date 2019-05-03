ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Radio SY
LP - When I'm Over You [Live at YouTube Space LA]
Lyrics
Wanna fight, wanna get right
Wanna live, wanna never die
Gonna twist on the inside
The way I do
Do the thing in a new way
Forget the words that I heard you say
Tell myself it's a new day
Until it's true
Till I see the shape shift
And I feel the weight lift
Someday, someday
Some way, some way
When I'm over you
Someday, someday
Some way, some way
When I'm over you
When I'm over you
Make love like the first time
Get high on my own supply
Dream on or the dream dies
That's the move
'Cause I see the shape shift
And I feel the weight lift
Someday, someday
Some way, some way
When I'm over you
Someday, someday
Some way, some way
When I'm over you
When I'm over you