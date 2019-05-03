LP - When I'm Over You [Live at YouTube Space LA]

Lyrics



Wanna fight, wanna get right

Wanna live, wanna never die

Gonna twist on the inside

The way I do

Do the thing in a new way

Forget the words that I heard you say

Tell myself it's a new day

Until it's true

Till I see the shape shift

And I feel the weight lift

Someday, someday

Some way, some way

When I'm over you

Someday, someday

Some way, some way

When I'm over you

When I'm over you

Make love like the first time

Get high on my own supply

Dream on or the dream dies

That's the move

'Cause I see the shape shift

And I feel the weight lift

Someday, someday

Some way, some way

When I'm over you

Someday, someday

Some way, some way

When I'm over you

When I'm over you