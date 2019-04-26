Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
26.4.2019 | 10:22

υπαρξιακή μπαλάντα.

John Cale - Barracuda

Dark woman in the water drowning
Sinking in a funny way
Black footing full of faces floating
Mimicking our final days
The ocean will have us all
The ocean will have us all
Dark woman in a cupboard burning
Oh, what have they done
Dark woman like a feather breathing
Oh, what can be done
The ocean will have us all
Cold cost is the death of nothing
Slipping just like nothing did
Prince and the one was joking
Smoking in the summer mis
Barracuda, barracuda
Won't you lay down your life to me?
Won't you love me barracuda?
If you always need to bring out the worst in me
Ten mourners with their whiskers blowing
Howling like a winter gale
Dark woman like a crawler growing
Growing for the carry meat
The ocean will have us all
Dead forest with the moon arising
Smiling at you out of reach
Cracked window in a chapel dreaming
Hoping while they drain 'em each

