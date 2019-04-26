John Cale - Barracuda

Dark woman in the water drowning

Sinking in a funny way

Black footing full of faces floating

Mimicking our final days

The ocean will have us all

The ocean will have us all

Dark woman in a cupboard burning

Oh, what have they done

Dark woman like a feather breathing

Oh, what can be done

The ocean will have us all

Cold cost is the death of nothing

Slipping just like nothing did

Prince and the one was joking

Smoking in the summer mis

Barracuda, barracuda

Won't you lay down your life to me?

Won't you love me barracuda?

If you always need to bring out the worst in me

Ten mourners with their whiskers blowing

Howling like a winter gale

Dark woman like a crawler growing

Growing for the carry meat

The ocean will have us all

Dead forest with the moon arising

Smiling at you out of reach

Cracked window in a chapel dreaming

Hoping while they drain 'em each