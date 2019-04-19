T. S. Eliot



Cat Morgan introduces himself



I once was a Pirate what sailed the 'igh seas -

But now I've retired as a com-mission-aire:

And that's how you find me a-taking' my ease

And keepin' the door in a Bloomsbury Square.



I'm partial to partridges, likewise to grouse,

And I favour that Devonshire cream in a bowl;

But I'm allus content with a drink on the 'ouse

And a bit o' cold fish when I done me patrol.



I ain't got much polish, me manners is gruff,

But I've got a good coat, and I keep meself smart;

And everyone says, and I guess that's enough:

`You can't but like Morgan, 'e's got a kind 'art.'



I got knocked about on the Barbary Coast,

And me voice it ain't no sich melliferous horgan;

But yet I can state, and I'm not one to boast,

That some of the gals is dead keen on old Morgan.



So if you 'ave business with Faber - or Faber -

I'll give you this tip, and it's worth a lot more:

You'll save yourself itme, and you'll spare yourself labour

If jist you make friends with the Cat at the door.