Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
9.4.2019 | 01:09

Απόσπασμα από τη ''Βλακειάδα'' του Alexander Pope...

he Mighty Mother, and her son who brings
The Smithfield Muses to the ear of Kings,
I sing. Say you, her instruments the great!
Call'd to this work by Dulness, Jove, and Fate;
You by whose care, in vain decried and curst,
Still Dunce the second reigns like Dunce the first;
Say how the Goddess bade Britannia sleep,
And pour'd her Spirit, o'er the land and deep.
In eldest time, ere mortals writ or read,
Ere Pallas issued from the Thund'rer's head,
Dulness o'er all possess'd her ancient right,
Daughter of Chaos and eternal Night:
Fate in their dotage this fair idiot gave,
Gross as her sire, and as her mother grave;
Laborious, heavy, busy, bold, and blind,
She ruled, in native anarchy, the mind.
Still her old empire to restore she tries,
For, born a Goddess, Dulness never dies.

1 2
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
LIFO

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή