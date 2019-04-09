he Mighty Mother, and her son who brings

The Smithfield Muses to the ear of Kings,

I sing. Say you, her instruments the great!

Call'd to this work by Dulness, Jove, and Fate;

You by whose care, in vain decried and curst,

Still Dunce the second reigns like Dunce the first;

Say how the Goddess bade Britannia sleep,

And pour'd her Spirit, o'er the land and deep.

In eldest time, ere mortals writ or read,

Ere Pallas issued from the Thund'rer's head,

Dulness o'er all possess'd her ancient right,

Daughter of Chaos and eternal Night:

Fate in their dotage this fair idiot gave,

Gross as her sire, and as her mother grave;

Laborious, heavy, busy, bold, and blind,

She ruled, in native anarchy, the mind.

Still her old empire to restore she tries,

For, born a Goddess, Dulness never dies.