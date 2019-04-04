ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
4.4.2019 | 00:15
i understand..
晓之车（高达SEED）日本动漫原声 （南里郁香）FictionJunction featuring YUUKA
from the first time i touch your hand and your "scratch" i felt it..a strange feeling deep..like i knew you from before..and i was afraid of that..but never forget you,i just cant..i was then,i am now and i will be always YOURS...just let me talk you and i will give you reasons to trust me.."until it bleeds out"
ΣΥΝΔΕΘΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΕΤΕ