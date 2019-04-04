Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
4.4.2019 | 00:15

i understand..

晓之车（高达SEED）日本动漫原声 （南里郁香）FictionJunction featuring YUUKA

from the first time i touch your hand and your "scratch" i felt it..a strange feeling deep..like i knew you from before..and i was afraid of that..but never forget you,i just cant..i was then,i am now and i will be always YOURS...just let me talk you and i will give you reasons to trust me.."until it bleeds out"

0 1
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
LIFO

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή