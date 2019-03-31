Motörhead - Liar

"Liar"



Liar- you take your hand from me

I'll tear it from your wrist

Just take your hand from me

Liar- your mouth is ashes dog, do not presume

To fool me with your tales of god

Liar- Promises of Heaven now,

You cannot truly think you are the seven now

Liar- And I will challenge you,

All my life I swear that I will challenge you

***I will be the watcher, and I will never sleep***

Many miles before me, and promises to keep

Driving out the demons, and bring them all to trial

I see the face that cannot smile

Liar- You should be burning now, I know you are

The face and it is turning now

Liar- Your words are filth and false

You are the vile partner in the final waltz

Liar- Will be rid of you, a good day in any life

Will be rid of you

Liar- I see you eyeless smile

There is no other thing upon this world so vile



I will be the hero, and I can do no more

I can be the hero, as I have been before

I can take you places that you have never seen

I can make you pleased that you are clean



Killer- Do not presume I'm fooled

You kill the hearts of many but I'll break your rules

Killer- Don't show your teeth to me

I'll put your teeth and feed you with them count on me

Killer- I am thy killer too

***I am the frightful thing that always follows you***

Liar- I am thy nemesis.

I always knew one day that it would come to this



Why the world is wicked

I know the reason why

Why the world is wicked

I know that it's allowed

I can never leave it the way it was before

I can never disobey - the law