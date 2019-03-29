Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
29.3.2019 | 09:25

scaruffi.com. Τα εύσημα στο υπέροχο αυτό site.

Birdsongs Of The Mesozoic - Triassic, Jurassic, Cretaceous

This form of chamber rock triumphed in the lush piece of Triassic Jurassic Cretaceous, between the crossed patterns of the keyboards, the urgent tribal beat of the maracas and the tam-tams, Swope's bird sounds and Lindgren's electronic hisses.

