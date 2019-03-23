The Notorious B.I.G. - "Juicy" (Official Video)

I made the change from a common thief

To up close and personal with Robin Leach

And I'm far from cheap

I smoke skunk with my peeps all day

Spread love, it's the Brooklyn way

The Moët and Alizé keep me pissy

Girls used to diss me

Now they write letters 'cause they miss me