Florence + The Machine - Sky Full Of Song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone

I couldn't hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie



I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight

I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight





