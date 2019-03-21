ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
21.3.2019 | 23:30
N.
Florence + The Machine - Sky Full Of Song
And I want you so badly but you could be anyone
I couldn't hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
Hold me down, I’m so tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky
Take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie
I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
Ρ.
