21.3.2019 | 23:30

N.

Florence + The Machine - Sky Full Of Song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone
I couldn't hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
Hold me down, I’m so tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky
Take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie

I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I'm dying tonight


Ρ.

