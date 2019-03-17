ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
17.3.2019 | 03:54
Κάθε βράδυ εύχομαι να είσαι καλά.
Coldplay Gravity (With Music Video)
And then I looked up at the sun, and I could see
Oh, the way that gravity pulls on you and me
And then I looked up at the sky and saw the sun
And the way that gravity pushes on everyone ..
Να προσέχεις τον εαυτό σου..
Μακάρι να είσαι καλά..
Μακριά μου, όπως πρέπει.
