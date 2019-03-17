ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
17.3.2019 | 00:18
ΩΠ!
Lady Gaga - Look What I Found (A Star Is Born)
...But look what I found
"I'm alone in my house
I'm out on the town
I'm at the bottom of the bottle
I've been knockin' them down
I can't get back up on my feet
See the lights all on the streetlight stars
Look what I found
Another piece of my heart
Just layin' on the ground..."
Βρήκα πολλά απ' αυτά τα κομμάτια...
oh well...
έστω να υπάρχεις και να σε βλέπω
