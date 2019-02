Vince Staples - Lift Me Up

See, this weight is on my shoulders, pray Jehovah lift me up.

And my pain is never over, pills and potions fix me up.

I just want to live it up, can a motherfucker breathe?

Life ain't always what it seems, so please just lift me up.

Lift me up, lift me up, lift me up, lift me up, lift me up...