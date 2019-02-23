Miss Hysteria & Ophidian - Nothing Waits

From this distant vantage point

The Earth might not seem of any particular interest

But for us, it's different

Consider again that dot

That's here, that's home, that's us

On it everyone you love, everyone you know

Everyone you ever heard of

Every human being who ever was, lived out their lives

The aggregate of our joy and suffering

Thousands of confident religions, ideologies and economic doctrines

Every hunter and forager, every hero and coward

Every creator and destroyer of civilization

Every young couple in love, every teacher of morals

Every corrupt politician, every 'superstar', every 'supreme leader'

Every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there

On a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam

Anger

Dream

Anger

Suspended in a sunbeam

Nothing speaks volumes

Imprisoned dreams jailed forever

Forgiveness weeps

No tears are released

Anger has no hope

Indifference rejoices

While nothing holds court

With jesters of time

Nothing waits, and waits

Anger

Dreams

Anger

Nothing waits, and waits

Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark

In our obscurity, in all this vastness

There is no hint that help will come from elsewhere

To save us from ourselves

Nothing waits, and waits

Nothing holds court

With jesters of time

In the great enveloping cosmic dark

Nothing waits

And waits



- Suspended in a sunbeam -