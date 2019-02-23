ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Aftermath + Epilogue
Miss Hysteria & Ophidian - Nothing Waits
From this distant vantage point
The Earth might not seem of any particular interest
But for us, it's different
Consider again that dot
That's here, that's home, that's us
On it everyone you love, everyone you know
Everyone you ever heard of
Every human being who ever was, lived out their lives
The aggregate of our joy and suffering
Thousands of confident religions, ideologies and economic doctrines
Every hunter and forager, every hero and coward
Every creator and destroyer of civilization
Every young couple in love, every teacher of morals
Every corrupt politician, every 'superstar', every 'supreme leader'
Every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there
On a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam
Anger
Dream
Anger
Suspended in a sunbeam
Nothing speaks volumes
Imprisoned dreams jailed forever
Forgiveness weeps
No tears are released
Anger has no hope
Indifference rejoices
While nothing holds court
With jesters of time
Nothing waits, and waits
Anger
Dreams
Anger
Nothing waits, and waits
Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark
In our obscurity, in all this vastness
There is no hint that help will come from elsewhere
To save us from ourselves
Nothing waits, and waits
Nothing holds court
With jesters of time
In the great enveloping cosmic dark
Nothing waits
And waits
- Suspended in a sunbeam -