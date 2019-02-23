ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Τέλος. Έχασα τα πάντα, παραιτούμαι από όλα.
Angerfist & Ophidian - Nothing Is Real
Everyone around me seems to fit
They seem connected to something, something I am, not
I don't remember much
Just fragments, bits and pieces
Feels like, there's always this thick fog over my memory
And I can't see through it
It's like I have no past
It's cold and dark
Just a million miles away
No voices
Just, nothing
It scares me
It feels real
Nothing I have is real
You can see all my thoughts, so
You should be able to secure them
I've been having glitches
They've been getting worse
How do you know what's a glitch and what's me?
It's cold and dark
Just a million miles away
No voices
Just, nothing
It scares me
It feels real
Nothing I have is real
I'm not ready to leave
I belong here