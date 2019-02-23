Angerfist & Ophidian - Nothing Is Real

Everyone around me seems to fit

They seem connected to something, something I am, not

I don't remember much

Just fragments, bits and pieces

Feels like, there's always this thick fog over my memory

And I can't see through it

It's like I have no past



It's cold and dark

Just a million miles away

No voices

Just, nothing

It scares me

It feels real

Nothing I have is real



You can see all my thoughts, so

You should be able to secure them

I've been having glitches

They've been getting worse

How do you know what's a glitch and what's me?



It's cold and dark

Just a million miles away

No voices

Just, nothing

It scares me

It feels real

Nothing I have is real



I'm not ready to leave

I belong here