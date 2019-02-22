ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
22.2.2019 | 16:53
How happy is the human soul
Bruce Dickinson - Chemical Wedding [HQ]
Not enslaved by dull control
Left to dream and roam and play
Shed the guilt of former days
Walking on the foggy shore
Watch the waves come rolling home
Through the veil of pale moonlight
My shadow stretches out its hand
And so we lay, we lay in the same grave
Our chemical wedding day
And so we lay, we lay in the same grave
Our chemical wedding day
Floating in the endless blue
My seed of doubt I leave to you
Let it wither on the ground
Treat it like a plague you found
All my dreams that were outside
In living colour, now alive
And all the lighthouses
Their beams converge to guide me home
