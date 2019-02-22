Bruce Dickinson - Chemical Wedding [HQ]

Not enslaved by dull control

Left to dream and roam and play

Shed the guilt of former days

Walking on the foggy shore

Watch the waves come rolling home

Through the veil of pale moonlight

My shadow stretches out its hand



And so we lay, we lay in the same grave

Our chemical wedding day

And so we lay, we lay in the same grave

Our chemical wedding day



Floating in the endless blue

My seed of doubt I leave to you

Let it wither on the ground

Treat it like a plague you found

All my dreams that were outside

In living colour, now alive

And all the lighthouses

Their beams converge to guide me home

