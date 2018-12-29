Manten ~English Lyrics

Πριν αλλάξει η χρονιά, περιμένω ένα θαύμα... Είσαι σκοτάδι, ή είσαι φως; Θα πραγματοποιήσεις την ευχή μου, ή κι εσύ, όπως όλα τα άλλα αστέρια, θα γυρίσεις την πλάτη σου στον ουρανό και θα φέρεις πόνο και πίκρα; Είσαι ευλογία, ή κατάρα; Πλησιάζει η ώρα για την τελευταία πράξη του δράματος και όλα είναι στο χέρι σου, άλλωστε εσύ τα είχες στήσει και σχεδιάσει, εξαρχής... Τελευταία αφιέρωση, "ολόκληρος ουρανός":



The starts that twinkle quietly

are scattered in the sky

The heaven and the earth are filled with

prayers that could not reach



What shines on the delicate branch

is a future that forgot to bloom

Still regretful while dropping its buds

Look, the time has already come

and the golden fruit is ripe

Just by picking it with those hands

my world will end.

*The pure whiteness of the falling snow

vanishes once it learns about warmth*

*A beautiful dream is what tore me apart

Your cold eyes hold kindness and the truth.*

The fiercely twinkling stars

will turn their backs on the heavens

until vengeful prayers

bring down this sky



I don't need any bouquet

to mourn me

*JUST GRANT MY WISH WHILE MY HEART IS STILL WHOLE*

*I want to see it with my own eyes,

the moment when people's wishes

are filled with brilliant light*

Everyone cried for wings

Their life's play

the chorus filling the whole sky



When my burnt out wish

wrenches open the sky

My missed hometown

will be filled with blooming flowers, right?

The remnants of the dreams

of the starts that twinkled fiercely

Until i arrive at the farthest reaches

where people say peace exists

The moonlight will gently

tell me where to go

The stars twinkle quietly

in the sky of prayers

Until this dream ends

with my cry