ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Προσευχή στη γλυκειά φωνή...
Manten ~English Lyrics
Πριν αλλάξει η χρονιά, περιμένω ένα θαύμα... Είσαι σκοτάδι, ή είσαι φως; Θα πραγματοποιήσεις την ευχή μου, ή κι εσύ, όπως όλα τα άλλα αστέρια, θα γυρίσεις την πλάτη σου στον ουρανό και θα φέρεις πόνο και πίκρα; Είσαι ευλογία, ή κατάρα; Πλησιάζει η ώρα για την τελευταία πράξη του δράματος και όλα είναι στο χέρι σου, άλλωστε εσύ τα είχες στήσει και σχεδιάσει, εξαρχής... Τελευταία αφιέρωση, "ολόκληρος ουρανός":
The starts that twinkle quietly
are scattered in the sky
The heaven and the earth are filled with
prayers that could not reach
What shines on the delicate branch
is a future that forgot to bloom
Still regretful while dropping its buds
Look, the time has already come
and the golden fruit is ripe
Just by picking it with those hands
my world will end.
*The pure whiteness of the falling snow
vanishes once it learns about warmth*
*A beautiful dream is what tore me apart
Your cold eyes hold kindness and the truth.*
The fiercely twinkling stars
will turn their backs on the heavens
until vengeful prayers
bring down this sky
I don't need any bouquet
to mourn me
*JUST GRANT MY WISH WHILE MY HEART IS STILL WHOLE*
*I want to see it with my own eyes,
the moment when people's wishes
are filled with brilliant light*
Everyone cried for wings
Their life's play
the chorus filling the whole sky
When my burnt out wish
wrenches open the sky
My missed hometown
will be filled with blooming flowers, right?
The remnants of the dreams
of the starts that twinkled fiercely
Until i arrive at the farthest reaches
where people say peace exists
The moonlight will gently
tell me where to go
The stars twinkle quietly
in the sky of prayers
Until this dream ends
with my cry