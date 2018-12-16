She is the Sunlight- Trading Yesterday (Lyrics)

That i wasn't meant to know. I almost died once, i was condemned twice while being innocent, at that; but i returned... To stay. I have a debt to collect, before i can pass away. Once, i was blue, now, i am black.



"Vision" has a price, but i have little else to lose, i already told you that. I always leave tips and i am better than he, or they. But i am no one, i am nobody, i lost my name, together with my future, the right to love, to claim...



If you were real, if your light wasn't corrupted, if you weren't meant to mess me up and you had been impartial, i would have offered you the best of myself, even within the strict confines of your circumstances... You would have healed and resurrected me, through your warmth... But you also weren't real, your lies were simply more beautiful, your deception much more masterful, than mine...



I want you so badly, that you will never learn, feel, know, or believe... You are my sunlight... You aren't my enemy, even if you tried to act like one and i "saw" it... You are the flower engraved to your tummy's right side. The flower i wanted to feel myself. Yet, you choose to give only to others. I am going to miss you... I need you... I love you...



"But i know better than to call you mine" - Θα καταλάβεις εσύ...



:'(