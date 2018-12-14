Gastr del Sol ‎– The Serpentine Similar (1993) † [full album]

The first EP, The Serpentine Similar is a deeply experimental record. Apart from a few scant touches by McEntire on percussion, the tracks are arranged for guitar and bass only or for piano and bass (in rare exceptions voice too). What sets this music apart isn't so much its bare arrangements, but rather the ambiguous incongruities in its harmony. The lengthy A Watery Kentucky (nine minutes) is more of a "slowcore" piece, that catatonic and slighty shoddy rock, whose mawkish cords and slow rhythms veer towards the ecstacy of acidrock. Its course is infused with unsettled chords, its dialect layered in scores of sub-linguistic fragments. Τάδε έφη piero scaruffi.