ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
8.12.2018 | 21:26
Silence
Jonas Brothers - When You Look Me In The Eyes - wi
No you don't and you never learn.Who I am.You will never learn the truth, who was betrayed. What I do for you. You think that, you are the only one that hurts.My silence is so loud and you are the only one that couldn't listen and I feel disappointed that you don't feel the need to ask me.
ΣΥΝΔΕΘΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΕΤΕ