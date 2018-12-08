Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
8.12.2018 | 21:26

Silence

Jonas Brothers - When You Look Me In The Eyes - wi

No you don't and you never learn.Who I am.You will never learn the truth, who was betrayed. What I do for you. You think that, you are the only one that hurts.My silence is so loud and you are the only one that couldn't listen and I feel disappointed that you don't feel the need to ask me.

2 3
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Το InSight κατέγραψε ήχο από τον άνεμο στον Άρη για πρώτη φορά

Τech & Science/ Το InSight κατέγραψε ήχο από τον άνεμο στον Άρη για πρώτη φορά

Έκτροπα σε πάρτι στην Πανεπιστημιούπολη Ζωγράφου - Μαχαίρωσαν φύλακα

Ελλάδα/ Έκτροπα σε πάρτι στην Πανεπιστημιούπολη Ζωγράφου - Μαχαίρωσαν φύλακα

Οργή στην Αίγυπτο για βίντεο με γυμνό ζευγάρι που σκαρφαλώνει στην Πυραμίδα του Χέοπα

Διεθνή/ Οργή στην Αίγυπτο για βίντεο με γυμνό ζευγάρι που σκαρφαλώνει στην Πυραμίδα του Χέοπα

Το Ινστιτούτο Pantone ανακοίνωσε το χρώμα της χρονιάς για το 2019

Διεθνή/ Το Ινστιτούτο Pantone ανακοίνωσε το χρώμα της χρονιάς για το 2019

Το αγόρι που είναι εθισμένο στη βότκα: η μάστιγα των εφήβων του Λίβερπουλ

Διεθνή/ Το αγόρι που είναι εθισμένο στη βότκα: η μάστιγα των εφήβων του Λίβερπουλ

O 19χρονος που προκάλεσε πανδαιμόνιο από το υπνοδωμάτιό του

Διεθνή/ O 19χρονος που προκάλεσε πανδαιμόνιο από το υπνοδωμάτιό του

Ρόδος: Υπό δρακόντεια μέτρα ασφαλείας σε ξεχωριστές φυλακές οι κατηγορούμενοι για τη δολοφονία της φοιτήτριας

Ελλάδα/ Ρόδος: Υπό δρακόντεια μέτρα ασφαλείας σε ξεχωριστές φυλακές οι κατηγορούμενοι για τη δολοφονία της φοιτήτριας

Μια φώκια με χέλι σφηνωμένο στο ρουθούνι της - Το ίντερνετ σοκαρίστηκε και οι επιστήμονες απορούν

Περιβάλλον/ Μια φώκια με χέλι σφηνωμένο στο ρουθούνι της - Το ίντερνετ σοκαρίστηκε και οι επιστήμονες απορούν

Ιταλός ερευνητής ανακάλυψε το μυστήριο της καρδιάς που κρύβει πίνακας του Μποτισέλι

Πολιτισμός/ Ιταλός ερευνητής ανακάλυψε το μυστήριο της καρδιάς που κρύβει πίνακας του Μποτισέλι

Παρίσι: «Γάζωσαν» με πλαστικές σφαίρες τα Κίτρινα Γιλέκα - Οργή για βίντεο με πυρά σε άοπλο διαδηλωτή

Διεθνή/ Παρίσι: «Γάζωσαν» με πλαστικές σφαίρες τα Κίτρινα Γιλέκα - Οργή για βίντεο με πυρά σε άοπλο διαδηλωτή

Κίτρινα Γιλέκα - Επεισόδια και δακρυγόνα στο Παρίσι

Διεθνή/ Κίτρινα Γιλέκα - Επεισόδια και δακρυγόνα στο Παρίσι

Το θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης του 39χρονου Δημήτρη Ραπτάκη

Ελλάδα/ Το θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης του 39χρονου Δημήτρη Ραπτάκη

Κίτρινα γιλέκα βγήκαν στην Ερμού ως ένδειξη συμπαράστασης στο Παρίσι

Ελλάδα/ Κίτρινα γιλέκα βγήκαν στην Ερμού ως ένδειξη συμπαράστασης στο Παρίσι

«Πολιορκία» και έρημη πόλη: Να τι συμβαίνει τώρα στο Παρίσι - Τα κίτρινα γιλέκα ετοιμάζονται

Διεθνή/ «Πολιορκία» και έρημη πόλη: Να τι συμβαίνει τώρα στο Παρίσι - Τα κίτρινα γιλέκα ετοιμάζονται

Η Κρίσι Τάιγκεν αποστομώνει trolls που χλευάζουν τον γιο της στα social media

Άνθρωποι/ Η Κρίσι Τάιγκεν αποστομώνει trolls που χλευάζουν τον γιο της στα social media

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

National Geographic: Οι καλύτερες φωτογραφίες του 2018

Περιβάλλον/ National Geographic: Οι καλύτερες φωτογραφίες του 2018

Δεν είναι το Ιράκ, ούτε η Συρία

Αλμανάκ/ Δεν είναι το Ιράκ, ούτε η Συρία

Με ποιο είδος χιούμορ γελάμε τα τελευταία χρόνια;

Απόψεις/ Με ποιο είδος χιούμορ γελάμε τα τελευταία χρόνια;

13 μέρη που αγαπάμε στην Κηφισιά

Αθήνα/ 13 μέρη που αγαπάμε στην Κηφισιά

Μυκήνες: Ο μυθικός κόσμος του Αγαμέμνονα

Αρχαιολογία & Ιστορία/ Μυκήνες: Ο μυθικός κόσμος του Αγαμέμνονα

Ρομέν Γαβράς: «Αν οι γκάνγκστερ είχαν ευφυΐα, θα ήταν επιστήμονες!»

Σινεμά/ Ρομέν Γαβράς: «Αν οι γκάνγκστερ είχαν ευφυΐα, θα ήταν επιστήμονες!»

Ο Γιώργος Νταλάρας θα ήθελε να είναι λίγους πόντους πιο ψηλός

Βιβλίο/ Ο Γιώργος Νταλάρας θα ήθελε να είναι λίγους πόντους πιο ψηλός

Γυμναστική &amp; Χειμώνας: 5 τρόποι να μείνεις στο στόχο σου

Ψυχή & Σώμα/ Γυμναστική & Χειμώνας: 5 τρόποι να μείνεις στο στόχο σου

Είμαι κι εγώ εδώ

Απόψεις/ Είμαι κι εγώ εδώ

Το Ταό του Τομ Χανκς: Είναι τόσο καλός ή μας δουλεύει;

Πορτρέτα/ Το Ταό του Τομ Χανκς: Είναι τόσο καλός ή μας δουλεύει;

Ερωτομανία: Πώς είναι να πάσχεις από βασανιστική, αγιάτρευτη αγάπη;

Κόσμος/ Ερωτομανία: Πώς είναι να πάσχεις από βασανιστική, αγιάτρευτη αγάπη;

H σοπράνο Μυρτώ Παπαθανασίου έχει τραγουδήσει στα μεγαλύτερα θέατρα του κόσμου

Θέατρο/ H σοπράνο Μυρτώ Παπαθανασίου έχει τραγουδήσει στα μεγαλύτερα θέατρα του κόσμου

Πόσο «εξαρτημένοι» είμαστε από το κουλούρι Θεσσαλονίκης;

Γεύση/ Πόσο «εξαρτημένοι» είμαστε από το κουλούρι Θεσσαλονίκης;

Αρμάν Μαρί Λερουά: Ένας βιολόγος προσπαθεί να κάνει τον Αριστοτέλη κατανοητό στο ευρύ κοινό

Βιβλίο/ Αρμάν Μαρί Λερουά: Ένας βιολόγος προσπαθεί να κάνει τον Αριστοτέλη κατανοητό στο ευρύ κοινό

RIP Pete Shelley: Υμνολόγιο αγάπης, λαχτάρας και ποπ-πανκ υπέρβασης για την ψυχή των Buzzcocks

Απώλειες/ RIP Pete Shelley: Υμνολόγιο αγάπης, λαχτάρας και ποπ-πανκ υπέρβασης για την ψυχή των Buzzcocks

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

National Geographic: Οι καλύτερες φωτογραφίες του 2018

Περιβάλλον/ National Geographic: Οι καλύτερες φωτογραφίες του 2018

Τα πορτρέτα του δρόμου της Katy Grannan

Φωτογραφία/ Τα πορτρέτα του δρόμου της Katy Grannan

Σκαλίζοντας τα αρχεία της νέας Αθηναϊκής Βιβλιοθήκης, ξαναβρίσκεις την πόλη σου

Αθήνα/ Σκαλίζοντας τα αρχεία της νέας Αθηναϊκής Βιβλιοθήκης, ξαναβρίσκεις την πόλη σου

Πλάσματα της νύχτας

Φωτογραφία/ Πλάσματα της νύχτας

Οι άστεγοι του Λος Άντζελες: χαμένοι άγγελοι στην Αμερική

Φωτογραφία/ Οι άστεγοι του Λος Άντζελες: χαμένοι άγγελοι στην Αμερική

Κωνσταντινούπολη

Αλμανάκ/ Κωνσταντινούπολη

Γκλέτσος, Καμένος, Τσίπρας σε στιλ μιλιτέρ: η παρενδυσία της πολιτικής

Απόψεις/ Γκλέτσος, Καμένος, Τσίπρας σε στιλ μιλιτέρ: η παρενδυσία της πολιτικής

Σ' ένα από τα τελευταία παραδοσιακά παζάρια της Ελλάδας

Ελλάδα/ Σ' ένα από τα τελευταία παραδοσιακά παζάρια της Ελλάδας

Η ειλικρινής, πολύχρωμη, σέξι, προβληματισμένη γενιά του Spyros Rennt (NSFW)

Φωτογραφία/ Η ειλικρινής, πολύχρωμη, σέξι, προβληματισμένη γενιά του Spyros Rennt (NSFW)

Τα εμβληματικά πορτρέτα της Joni Mitchell με αφορμή τα 75α της γενέθλια

Μουσική/ Τα εμβληματικά πορτρέτα της Joni Mitchell με αφορμή τα 75α της γενέθλια

Η Μισέλ Ομπάμα για τα ρούχα της, τη Vogue και τον «τραμπούκο, ελεεινό» Τραμπ

Βιβλίο/ Η Μισέλ Ομπάμα για τα ρούχα της, τη Vogue και τον «τραμπούκο, ελεεινό» Τραμπ

20 σπάνιες φωτογραφίες από το Πολυτεχνείο, 14 έως 19 Νοεμβρίου 1973

Ελλάδα/ 20 σπάνιες φωτογραφίες από το Πολυτεχνείο, 14 έως 19 Νοεμβρίου 1973

Οι Nan Goldin, Tilda Swinton και άλλοι καλλιτέχνες φτιάχνουν αφίσες διαμαρτυρίας στην εποχή του ακτιβισμού

Media/ Οι Nan Goldin, Tilda Swinton και άλλοι καλλιτέχνες φτιάχνουν αφίσες διαμαρτυρίας στην εποχή του ακτιβισμού

Μια βόλτα στη Νέα Υόρκη, του Πάρι Ταβιτιάν

Φωτογραφία/ Μια βόλτα στη Νέα Υόρκη, του Πάρι Ταβιτιάν

Για να διαβούμε ξανά τα μονοπάτια στις οροσειρές της Πίνδου

Ταξίδια/ Για να διαβούμε ξανά τα μονοπάτια στις οροσειρές της Πίνδου

Από το Τόκιο στο Κιότο και πάλι πίσω: Στο φακό του Ιωάννη Μαλέκου

Φωτογραφία/ Από το Τόκιο στο Κιότο και πάλι πίσω: Στο φακό του Ιωάννη Μαλέκου