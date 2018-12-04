ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
4.12.2018 | 23:31
Για σένα Αγάπη μου
Boston - More Than A Feeling
I looked out this morning and the sun was gone
Turned on some music to start my day
I lost myself in a familiar song
I closed my eyes and I slipped away
It's more than a feeling (more than a feeling)
When I hear that old song they used to play (more than a feeling)
And I begin dreaming (more than a feeling)
Till I see Marianne walk away
I see my Marianne walkin' away
