Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Thom Yorke has described this song as one Radiohead’s darkest songs ever. In fact, Thom Yorke says he almost always performs this song towards the end of concerts because it is so dark and literally saps the strength out of him. Thom Yorke describes the way



it hurts like hell every time I play it, looking out at thousands of people cheering and smiling, oblivious to the tragedy of its meaning, like when you’re going to have your dog put down and it’s wagging its tail on the way there.



Γλυκιές καληνύχτες σε όλους﻿!!



Dont waste your life, live, laugh, love. None of us are getting out of this alive anyways!! :)