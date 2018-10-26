ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Sufjan Stevens - Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) Lyrics | Call Me by Your Name Song/Soundtrack
It's been a long, long time
Since I've memorized your face
It's been four hours now
Since I've wandered through your place
And when I sleep on your couch
I feel very safe
And when you bring the blankets
I cover up my face
I do
Love you
I do
Love you
And when you play guitar
I listen to the strings buzz
The metal vibrates underneath your fingers
And when you crochet
I feel mesmerized and proud
And I would say I love you
But saying it out loud is hard
So I won't say it at all
And I won't stay very long
But you are life I needed all along
I think of you as my brother
Although that sounds dumb
And words are futile devices