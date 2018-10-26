Sufjan Stevens - Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) Lyrics | Call Me by Your Name Song/Soundtrack

It's been a long, long time

Since I've memorized your face

It's been four hours now

Since I've wandered through your place

And when I sleep on your couch

I feel very safe

And when you bring the blankets

I cover up my face

I do

Love you

I do

Love you

And when you play guitar

I listen to the strings buzz

The metal vibrates underneath your fingers

And when you crochet

I feel mesmerized and proud

And I would say I love you

But saying it out loud is hard

So I won't say it at all

And I won't stay very long

But you are life I needed all along

I think of you as my brother

Although that sounds dumb

And words are futile devices