23.10.2018 | 20:19
LS
Buffalo 66 (1998) - Moonchild - King Crimson - Christina Ricci
She's a moonchild
Gathering the flowers in a garden
Lovely moonchild
Drifting on the echoes of the hours
Sailing on the wind in a milk white gown
Dropping circle stones on a sun dial
Playing hide and seek with the ghosts of dawn
Waiting for a smile from a sun child
