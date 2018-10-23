Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
23.10.2018 | 20:19

LS

Buffalo 66 (1998) - Moonchild - King Crimson - Christina Ricci

She's a moonchild
Gathering the flowers in a garden
Lovely moonchild
Drifting on the echoes of the hours

Sailing on the wind in a milk white gown
Dropping circle stones on a sun dial
Playing hide and seek with the ghosts of dawn
Waiting for a smile from a sun child


