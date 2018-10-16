Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
16.10.2018 | 02:49

Ονειρεύτρια

Tiamat - Do You Dream Of Me

Come down, slowly
I'm waiting by your side
Come down, carefully
I'm waiting by your side

I'll grab you when you fall
Down to the waking hours
Silent sweeps as golden corn
Down to the waking hours

How i wish that I could
Break into your dreams
Do I have the force I need
To break into your dreams

I hold you in my arms
Dimmed by scarlet morning red
I whisper in your ear
"Do you dream of me?"

