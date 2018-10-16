Tiamat - Do You Dream Of Me

Come down, slowly

I'm waiting by your side

Come down, carefully

I'm waiting by your side



I'll grab you when you fall

Down to the waking hours

Silent sweeps as golden corn

Down to the waking hours



How i wish that I could

Break into your dreams

Do I have the force I need

To break into your dreams



I hold you in my arms

Dimmed by scarlet morning red

I whisper in your ear

"Do you dream of me?"