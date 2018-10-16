ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
16.10.2018 | 02:49
Ονειρεύτρια
Tiamat - Do You Dream Of Me
Come down, slowly
I'm waiting by your side
Come down, carefully
I'm waiting by your side
I'll grab you when you fall
Down to the waking hours
Silent sweeps as golden corn
Down to the waking hours
How i wish that I could
Break into your dreams
Do I have the force I need
To break into your dreams
I hold you in my arms
Dimmed by scarlet morning red
I whisper in your ear
"Do you dream of me?"
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού