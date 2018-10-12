Lost The Game

Θα μου λείπεις, για όσες μέρες, μήνες χρόνια μου έχουν απομείνει. .

Όπου πάω όπου και αν κοιτάξω υπάρχει ένα μικρό κομμάτι σου, μια μικρή στιγμή μας, μια ανάμνηση, μια γλυκιά και μια πικρή..μια γλυκιά..σαν το χαμόγελο σου που είναι αδύνατο να κρύψει την χαρά σου... μια πικρή...σαν την τελευταία μας σφικτή αγκαλιά και ένα δάκρυ στην άκρη του δρόμου.

Είναι δύσκολο να ξέρεις πράγματα που δεν θα έπρεπε..

Να ξέρεις ότι θα φύγεις και δεν θα ξαναδείς ποτέ ξανά τα 2 πράσινα μάτια που αγάπησες..

Να ξέρεις ότι έχεις χάσει το παιχνίδι της ζωής, να μην κλαις, να σφίγγεις δόντια να προσποιήσε ότι όλα καλά.



Αυτό το τραγουδάκι βγήκε χθες, μάλλον για εμένα :).



Να έχεις μια καλή ζωή!















You tell me I've lost it

And tell me I'm off

I won't fight with you girl

Know that you're right

And know that I'm wrong

You say that you're going

I know that you're gone

I've been too controlling

Fucked with your motives

You're moving on



And what can I do, I do, I do?

I know it's over



'Cause I lost the game, I can't get lower

'Cause your pain it's taking over

I lost the game, I can't get lower

Lost the game, lost the game, the game, the game



I think that I messed up

I think that I'm off

I won't fuck with you girl

'Cause it ain't right

Nah, baby, it's wrong



And what can I do, I do, I do?

I know it's over



'Cause I lost the game, I can't get lower

'Cause your pain it's taking over

I lost the game, I can't get lower

Lost the game, lost the game, the game, the game



I'm falling back down here now baby

My mind is collapsing, I'm crazy

I'm falling back down here now baby, now baby

I'm falling back down here now baby

My mind is collapsing, I'm crazy

I'm falling back down here now baby, now baby



'Cause I lost the game, I can't get lower

'Cause your pain it's taking over

I lost the game, I can't get lower

Lost the game, lost the game, the game, the game



Lost the game, I can't get lower

'Cause your pain it's taking over

I lost the game, I can't get lower

Lost the game, lost the game, the game, the game