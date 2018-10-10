ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
10.10.2018 | 00:35
Αφροδίτη
Hugo Barriol - On The Road [Audio officiel]
I'm sitting on the road
Watching the sky
This one is clear
The moon isn't here
The sunset is gone
There is no light
But our souls
On the road
Here we go
Fast or slow
We will be happy on the road ....
My pocket's so empty
And my wallet has no money
But we will keep on the road
We will keep on
On the road
Here we go
Fast or slow...
yesss...We will be happy on the road
