Hugo Barriol - On The Road [Audio officiel]

I'm sitting on the road

Watching the sky

This one is clear

The moon isn't here

The sunset is gone

There is no light

But our souls



On the road

Here we go

Fast or slow

We will be happy on the road ....

My pocket's so empty

And my wallet has no money

But we will keep on the road

We will keep on

On the road

Here we go

Fast or slow...

yesss...We will be happy on the road﻿