Διάβασα το παρακάτω και μου φάνηκε πολύ ωραίο. Αυτό να θυμόμαστε σε πολλές στιγμές της ζωής μας.



Μη σταματάτε!!



''Dear Jobseeker,



I know job searching is emotionally draining but keep going. Rejection is difficult but it's not the end - just a bend.



As my grandmother would always say, "What is meant for you will not pass you by." If it didn't open, it's not your door.



Every day, I get emails from individuals who finally landed a job after months of searching. Your efforts will one day bear fruit. Every day tell yourself, "Maybe if it didn't happen today, it will happen tomorrow."



Remember, it’s not about how many no’s you get. It’s about that one YES. Keep going. Your time will come.''