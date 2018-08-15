Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
15.8.2018 | 17:47

I want to make one comment about understanding men

I want to make one comment about understanding men and I think its very very important. Most women in our society were raised in homes where there either was no father or he was a workaholic or he was a silent person. So the man becomes the male persona that is a mystery in the woman’s life. Because he is a mystery, women always crave not what they got, they crave what they didn’t get.

So in that craving need, because you were designed to have a certain level of fulfilment in the relationship-we are sociological species- there is such an admiration that it leads to promiscuity , it leads to vulnerability , it leads to a lot of things. You can get a man easier than you can keep one and this is why:

You have been trained that when you get him you don’t understand him, because you think he is another kind of women . You talk to him like he is your sister. You handle him like he is a women wearing a suit and you are expecting him to love you in the language that a woman loves you. And that is not how we communicate. This is not how we communicate!

You think that because we love differently we don’t love equally. Different does not mean lesser. We are made to be different. We are not just different biologically, we are different psychologically. We are different emotionally and what has to happen, there has to come a healing and a deeper understanding so that we become bilingual enough in our communication that you begin to understand that because he doesn’t love in your language doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you at all.

I want to say one more thing. I’ve got a two-year-old niece , she walks around the house dragging her doll all the time . She’s already got a cookware set. At 2 she is practicing to be a wife and a mother! My nephew is not practicing to handle babies or to play a father. You have been scripted for a role all of your life that men have not been scripted for . And so, by the time you get 20, 30, 40 , you got 40 years of experience in building a persona, because you have an idea of what marriage will be like that you built alone . You didn’t built it with us , you built it by yourself! And then, you want to bring us in, like you brought Ken into Barbie’s doll house to fit your idea.

We are different, we love different , we have deep emotions , we have deep compassions and basically if you can understand men , we are really quite simple. There are a few things that a man needs to be happy, but those things are critical . You may be working hard to give him something that he does not need at all and missing something that he’s desperate to have .

Listen! Let me say to you why this is important. This is not just so important so that you can drop your handkerchief and prince charming can pick it up and run up the stairs . Whether you have a son in your life, whether you have an estranged father in your life or whether you are a woman working in the corporate world , you are going to have to speak to men. If you speak to a man in his language , if you negotiate with him with facts and not feelings , if you come to him intellectually , you can win, you can get the contract, you can get the deal, you can get the business done, you can get your son away from drugs and you can win your husband.

But ladies, let me tell you something about winning your husband. Be his wife, not his mentor. Stop mentoring him, stop trying to condemn him!
