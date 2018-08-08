My trip to India was an extraurdinary adventure

I walked in New Delhi with my dusty sandals, the stars above me were shining in the clean sky. The air smelled curry.



I saw people bathing themselfs at the river.



I was looking for the Sacred Cow.



I wanted to get down on my knees and ask for her milk.



I walked for hours and i've finally found her on a hill eating from a tree, apples.

She gave me one.



But i was needed the milk and an iphone with full apps and my breakfast ready to bed without doing nothing at all.



