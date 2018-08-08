Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
8.8.2018 | 15:33

The sacred Cow

My trip to India was an extraurdinary adventure
I walked in New Delhi with my dusty sandals, the stars above me were shining in the clean sky. The air smelled curry.

I saw people bathing themselfs at the river.

I was looking for the Sacred Cow.

I wanted to get down on my knees and ask for her milk.

I walked for hours and i've finally found her on a hill eating from a tree, apples.
She gave me one.

But i was needed the milk and an iphone with full apps and my breakfast ready to bed without doing nothing at all.

TAYTIZOMAI (1) ΔΕΝ TAYTIZOMAI (17)
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (7)
7 σχόλια
Ταξινόμηση:
Προηγούμενα 1 Επόμενα
Aquiver Aquiver 8.8.2018 | 16:26
Και να σε ρωτησω φιλεναδα, τον ουρανο, με τι τον επλυναν;
5 0
Αναφορά Permalink
Aquiver Aquiver 8.8.2018 | 17:02
Αααα ετσι εξηγειται. Για αυτο εμενα μου ξεβαφε με την χλωρινη. Πφφφ που θα παει θα μαθω!
4 0
Αναφορά Permalink
avatar Talos 8.8.2018 | 16:32
Νέο Δελχί βρωμάει κόπρανα αγελάδας κ οχι κάρι αγαπητή. Κ ματώνουν τα μάτια μας, αν δεν το κατέχεις γράψε εις την δημοτικήν.
6 0
Αναφορά Permalink
avatar K. Νιονιος Μπαμπινος 8.8.2018 | 16:51
Ναι τα άλογα δεν σε πείραξαν ο βιασμός στις φυλακές, και τα γουρούνια, το δικό μου το ταξίδι σε πείραξε και ότι μυρίζει ο τόπος κάρυ.
0 2
Αναφορά Permalink
Μέγας Mακεδών Μέγας Mακεδών 8.8.2018 | 16:44
Την Εύα συνάντησες να τρώει μήλα ή Ινδή γκόμενα;
7 1
Αναφορά Permalink
Προηγούμενα 1 Επόμενα

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Λέπρα: Οι άνθρωποι τη μετέδωσαν στα αρμαντίλλο και τώρα αυτά τα μικρά, αλλόκότα ζώα, μας την επιστρέφουν

Τech & Science: Λέπρα: Οι άνθρωποι τη μετέδωσαν στα αρμαντίλλο και τώρα αυτά τα μικρά, αλλόκότα ζώα, μας την επιστρέφουν

Νεκρή 8χρονη στην Κύπρο - Την έβγαλε νωρίτερα από το νοσοκομείο η μητέρα της

Διεθνή: Νεκρή 8χρονη στην Κύπρο - Την έβγαλε νωρίτερα από το νοσοκομείο η μητέρα της

Χανιά: Νεκρός νεαρός που έπεσε από μεγάλο ύψος πάνω σε βράχια

Ελλάδα: Χανιά: Νεκρός νεαρός που έπεσε από μεγάλο ύψος πάνω σε βράχια

Όλόκληρο τον Αύγουστο θα καίει η μεγαλύτερη πυρκαγιά στην ιστορία της Καλιφόρνιας

Διεθνή: Όλόκληρο τον Αύγουστο θα καίει η μεγαλύτερη πυρκαγιά στην ιστορία της Καλιφόρνιας

Τριπλή επιτυχία: Στον τελικό του επί κοντώ Στεφανίδη, Κυριακοπούλου και Πόλακ

Αθλητισμός: Τριπλή επιτυχία: Στον τελικό του επί κοντώ Στεφανίδη, Κυριακοπούλου και Πόλακ

Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον καθάρισε παραλία της Μυκόνου από τα σκουπίδια - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Άνθρωποι: Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον καθάρισε παραλία της Μυκόνου από τα σκουπίδια - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Μαζική δηλητηρίαση από φαγητό σε κηδεία στο Περού - Τουλάχιστον 10 νεκροί

Διεθνή: Μαζική δηλητηρίαση από φαγητό σε κηδεία στο Περού - Τουλάχιστον 10 νεκροί

Το Άμστερνταμ θα περιορίσει τις ροές των τουριστών στην «Κόκκινη Συνοικία»

Διεθνή: Το Άμστερνταμ θα περιορίσει τις ροές των τουριστών στην «Κόκκινη Συνοικία»

Σαμάνος κρατούσε αιχμάλωτη και βίαζε μία νεαρή γυναίκα επί 15 χρόνια

Διεθνή: Σαμάνος κρατούσε αιχμάλωτη και βίαζε μία νεαρή γυναίκα επί 15 χρόνια

Υπουργική εγκύκλιος βάζει τέλος στην κακοποίηση γαϊδουριών στα νησιά

Ελλάδα: Υπουργική εγκύκλιος βάζει τέλος στην κακοποίηση γαϊδουριών στα νησιά

Τελικά, ο Τραμπ δεν άργησε στο ραντεβού με τη Βασίλισσα και υπάρχει απόδειξη

Στιγμιότυπα: Τελικά, ο Τραμπ δεν άργησε στο ραντεβού με τη Βασίλισσα και υπάρχει απόδειξη

«Ντοπέ» ο νικητής του Μαραθωνίου της Αθήνας

Αθλητισμός: «Ντοπέ» ο νικητής του Μαραθωνίου της Αθήνας

Τι λέει η μητέρα της 8χρονης που πέθανε στην Κύπρο επειδή την έβγαλε νωρίτερα από το νοσοκομείο

Διεθνή: Τι λέει η μητέρα της 8χρονης που πέθανε στην Κύπρο επειδή την έβγαλε νωρίτερα από το νοσοκομείο

Ολοκληρώνεται το α' μέρος της έρευνας για τη φονική πυρκαγιά - Κρίσιμες συνομιλίες στα χέρια των εισαγγελέων

Ελλάδα: Ολοκληρώνεται το α' μέρος της έρευνας για τη φονική πυρκαγιά - Κρίσιμες συνομιλίες στα χέρια των εισαγγελέων

Την Πέμπτη η κηδεία της Ρίκας Βαγιάνη

Ελλάδα: Την Πέμπτη η κηδεία της Ρίκας Βαγιάνη

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Όταν η Ρίκα Βαγιάννη αφηγήθηκε τη ζωή της στους Αθηναίους της LIFO

Άνθρωποι: Όταν η Ρίκα Βαγιάννη αφηγήθηκε τη ζωή της στους Αθηναίους της LIFO

Ρίκα Βαγιάννη: «Ήμουν λίγο τρελή, αλλά είχα φιλότιμο»

Απώλειες: Ρίκα Βαγιάννη: «Ήμουν λίγο τρελή, αλλά είχα φιλότιμο»

Ένας ανεκπλήρωτος έρωτας γέννησε τον μελαγχολικό «Αύγουστο» του Νίκου Παπάζογλου

Αρχείο: Ένας ανεκπλήρωτος έρωτας γέννησε τον μελαγχολικό «Αύγουστο» του Νίκου Παπάζογλου

Έλενα Βότση: Η κορυφαία Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια κοσμημάτων προτιμά την ευθεία από τον κύκλο

Στυλ & Μόδα: Έλενα Βότση: Η κορυφαία Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια κοσμημάτων προτιμά την ευθεία από τον κύκλο

Στο Σκιερό Χωριό της Εύβοιας

Αναγνώσεις: Στο Σκιερό Χωριό της Εύβοιας

Λονδίνο, 1967. Έλεγαν ότι ήθελαν μια επανάσταση και την είχαν!

Φωτογραφία: Λονδίνο, 1967. Έλεγαν ότι ήθελαν μια επανάσταση και την είχαν!

Ντους με το λάστιχο

Αναγνώσεις: Ντους με το λάστιχο

Ποτάμια δάκρυα, ψεύτικα δάκρυα

Απόψεις: Ποτάμια δάκρυα, ψεύτικα δάκρυα

Moντέρνα «Souvenirs d' Athènes»

Αθήνα: Moντέρνα «Souvenirs d' Athènes»

7 μέρη για φαγητό, ψώνια, χαλάρωση και ιδανικές διακοπές στα Χανιά και το Ρέθυμνο

Ταξίδια: 7 μέρη για φαγητό, ψώνια, χαλάρωση και ιδανικές διακοπές στα Χανιά και το Ρέθυμνο

Πες μας Κιμ, γιατί οι Κορεάτες έχετε πάθει εμμονή με τη Ζάκυνθο και τη Σαντορίνη;

Αθήνα: Πες μας Κιμ, γιατί οι Κορεάτες έχετε πάθει εμμονή με τη Ζάκυνθο και τη Σαντορίνη;

Η «Λακωνική» ομορφιά

Ταξίδια: Η «Λακωνική» ομορφιά

Τα μεγάλα πανηγύρια του Αυγούστου

Ελλάδα: Τα μεγάλα πανηγύρια του Αυγούστου

Mια βόλτα στην Κυψέλη, την πιο πολυεθνική γειτονιά της Αθήνας

Αθήνα: Mια βόλτα στην Κυψέλη, την πιο πολυεθνική γειτονιά της Αθήνας

CITY GUIDE/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Ο Θοδωρής Παπανικολάου μαγειρεύει μαζί με τον Τάσο Στεφάτο στο Canaves Oia Epitome

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ο Θοδωρής Παπανικολάου μαγειρεύει μαζί με τον Τάσο Στεφάτο στο Canaves Oia Epitome

Ανοίγει το Αρχαίο Θέατρο της Ερέτριας μετά από σαράντα χρόνια

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ανοίγει το Αρχαίο Θέατρο της Ερέτριας μετά από σαράντα χρόνια

90 Χρόνια «Κληματαριά»: Η θρυλική ταβέρνα γιορτάζει με ένα διήμερο φεστιβάλ δρόμου στην πλατεία Θεάτρου

Διασκέδαση: 90 Χρόνια «Κληματαριά»: Η θρυλική ταβέρνα γιορτάζει με ένα διήμερο φεστιβάλ δρόμου στην πλατεία Θεάτρου

Μάνος Λοΐζος – 80 Χρόνια: Η Κρατική Ορχήστρα Θεσσαλονίκης τιμά τον Μάνο Λοΐζο με μια συναυλία στο Ηρώδειο

Μουσική: Μάνος Λοΐζος – 80 Χρόνια: Η Κρατική Ορχήστρα Θεσσαλονίκης τιμά τον Μάνο Λοΐζο με μια συναυλία στο Ηρώδειο

Tο μουσικό παραμύθι της κορυφαίας Λένας Πλάτωνος «Το αηδόνι του αυτοκράτορα» στο ιστορικό Θέατρο Απόλλων της Σύρου

Μουσική: Tο μουσικό παραμύθι της κορυφαίας Λένας Πλάτωνος «Το αηδόνι του αυτοκράτορα» στο ιστορικό Θέατρο Απόλλων της Σύρου

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ/ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

Όταν ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ ήταν 17 χρονών και δούλευε ως φωτογράφος

Φωτογραφία: Όταν ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ ήταν 17 χρονών και δούλευε ως φωτογράφος

Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Φωτογραφία: Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Φωτογραφία: Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Εικαστικά: Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Ωκεανοί από πλαστικό

Φωτογραφία: Ωκεανοί από πλαστικό

Στο πράσινο χρώμα συναντιέται η ζωή με το θάνατο

Εικαστικά: Στο πράσινο χρώμα συναντιέται η ζωή με το θάνατο

Οι αυθεντικές εικονογραφήσεις για τους «Πέντε Φίλους» της Enid Blyton

Γραφικές Τέχνες: Οι αυθεντικές εικονογραφήσεις για τους «Πέντε Φίλους» της Enid Blyton

Αθηναΐλα: Η Μυρτώ Τζίμα φωτογραφίζει την πόλη στα καλύτερα και τα χειρότερά της

Αθήνα: Αθηναΐλα: Η Μυρτώ Τζίμα φωτογραφίζει την πόλη στα καλύτερα και τα χειρότερά της

Το άγνωστο Βιετνάμ μέσα από τον φακό δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων

Ταξίδια: Το άγνωστο Βιετνάμ μέσα από τον φακό δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων

Οι 12 φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν με τα πιο όμορφα σκυλιά της χρονιάς

Φωτογραφία: Οι 12 φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν με τα πιο όμορφα σκυλιά της χρονιάς

Το μυστήριο πίσω από τους «Αργυρούς Καίσαρες», ένα σετ θρυλικών αναγεννησιακών σκευών

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: Το μυστήριο πίσω από τους «Αργυρούς Καίσαρες», ένα σετ θρυλικών αναγεννησιακών σκευών

H Πάτρα είναι η πόλη με τα περισσότερα murals στην Ελλάδα

Urban Culture: H Πάτρα είναι η πόλη με τα περισσότερα murals στην Ελλάδα

Η Κρήτη δίχως γραφικότητες

Φωτογραφία: Η Κρήτη δίχως γραφικότητες

Μια δημοσιογράφος βρέθηκε στο πιο πριβέ σεξ πάρτι του Χόλιγουντ, όπου πηγαίνει και η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου

Erotica: Μια δημοσιογράφος βρέθηκε στο πιο πριβέ σεξ πάρτι του Χόλιγουντ, όπου πηγαίνει και η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου

H ανέμελη Amy Winehouse μέσα από αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες της

Φωτογραφία: H ανέμελη Amy Winehouse μέσα από αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες της

Η κομψή Σενεγάλη

Φωτογραφία: Η κομψή Σενεγάλη