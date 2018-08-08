Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
8.8.2018 | 15:33
The sacred Cow
My trip to India was an extraurdinary adventure
I walked in New Delhi with my dusty sandals, the stars above me were shining in the clean sky. The air smelled curry.
I saw people bathing themselfs at the river.
I was looking for the Sacred Cow.
I wanted to get down on my knees and ask for her milk.
I walked for hours and i've finally found her on a hill eating from a tree, apples.
She gave me one.
But i was needed the milk and an iphone with full apps and my breakfast ready to bed without doing nothing at all.
7 σχόλια
Aquiver 8.8.2018 | 16:26
Και να σε ρωτησω φιλεναδα, τον ουρανο, με τι τον επλυναν;
K. Νιονιος Μπαμπινος 8.8.2018 | 16:35
Με mr Proper...
Aquiver 8.8.2018 | 17:02
Αααα ετσι εξηγειται. Για αυτο εμενα μου ξεβαφε με την χλωρινη. Πφφφ που θα παει θα μαθω!
Θα σας ξεμαλλιάσω 8.8.2018 | 16:31
You have burned flatza. And the moderator too.
Talos 8.8.2018 | 16:32
Νέο Δελχί βρωμάει κόπρανα αγελάδας κ οχι κάρι αγαπητή. Κ ματώνουν τα μάτια μας, αν δεν το κατέχεις γράψε εις την δημοτικήν.
K. Νιονιος Μπαμπινος 8.8.2018 | 16:51
Ναι τα άλογα δεν σε πείραξαν ο βιασμός στις φυλακές, και τα γουρούνια, το δικό μου το ταξίδι σε πείραξε και ότι μυρίζει ο τόπος κάρυ.
Μέγας Mακεδών 8.8.2018 | 16:44
Την Εύα συνάντησες να τρώει μήλα ή Ινδή γκόμενα;
