Is not going to accept any more shitty jobs any more sucking of my blood from anyone and for nobody. You cant have the pie and the dog happy. You made ur choices. Sleep on them. I made mine. It s been too long already by now. I just dont care about anything anymore except of having a good time. By the way my summer was wonderfull i visited a number of paradises and fucked like a rabbit with many orgasms. How was yours?