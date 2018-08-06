αnd some of you are single again....



Now, if you think being single is tough, try being single again.



Dealing with all of the issues that come along with being single is a bit different from dealing with the issues that come along with being... married.



So, singleness has to be managed. It’s odd to me that something that is natural and organic, and you came here born that way, still has to be managed.The thing is only ought to be managed and when it is managed appropriately and effectively , singleness is a GIFT.



First of all , you must realise...to be single implies that you are a whole, single, not a fraction. To be single means I am a whole person. If you don’t understand that, you will think that you are a fraction person, needing somebody to complete you. You have to understand that you are a whole person, looking for another whole person to complement you. Not to compete you, but to complement you and God knows not to compete with you.



Because a lot of people marry a competitor, and they spend the rest of their lives competing with somebody that should complement you.

It’s all about the freedom you have. That freedom, that when carries over into your circular interest, you can go back to school, you can explore different talents and gifs you might have, you have freedom to plan a future for yourself and if you manage singleness effectively, you have time and energy to do things that married people don’t - because the more people are in your life, the more they take from you.



Every time you have a child , a little piece of your time and your attention and your affection and your emotions have to be devided-because they live off of the breast milk of your compassion- you cannot have a spouse and it not alter your life. Because when you bring people in your life , you have to be prepared to feed that relationship.



A lot of people don’t know that, but that’s a simple truth. A lot of people don’t realise that marriage doesn’t work organically- it has to be fed. They think they can get a man or a woman in their life and continue on as if nothing has changed, but this is not true. Having somebody in your life , a significant person, drastically alters your life in many positive ways, but it also takes some things from you. You can’t have a plant and not water it! You can’t have a goldfish in a fish tank and not feed it! What in the world makes you think you can have a man or a woman and not have to do something?



You see, all of the problems with our marriages is that a lot of people are married living single.



