Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
5.8.2018 | 22:54

And some of you are single...

αnd some of you are single again....

Now, if you think being single is tough, try being single again.

Dealing with all of the issues that come along with being single is a bit different from dealing with the issues that come along with being... married.

So, singleness has to be managed. It’s odd to me that something that is natural and organic, and you came here born that way, still has to be managed.The thing is only ought to be managed and when it is managed appropriately and effectively , singleness is a GIFT.

First of all , you must realise...to be single implies that you are a whole, single, not a fraction. To be single means I am a whole person. If you don’t understand that, you will think that you are a fraction person, needing somebody to complete you. You have to understand that you are a whole person, looking for another whole person to complement you. Not to compete you, but to complement you and God knows not to compete with you.

Because a lot of people marry a competitor, and they spend the rest of their lives competing with somebody that should complement you.
It’s all about the freedom you have. That freedom, that when carries over into your circular interest, you can go back to school, you can explore different talents and gifs you might have, you have freedom to plan a future for yourself and if you manage singleness effectively, you have time and energy to do things that married people don’t - because the more people are in your life, the more they take from you.

Every time you have a child , a little piece of your time and your attention and your affection and your emotions have to be devided-because they live off of the breast milk of your compassion- you cannot have a spouse and it not alter your life. Because when you bring people in your life , you have to be prepared to feed that relationship.

A lot of people don’t know that, but that’s a simple truth. A lot of people don’t realise that marriage doesn’t work organically- it has to be fed. They think they can get a man or a woman in their life and continue on as if nothing has changed, but this is not true. Having somebody in your life , a significant person, drastically alters your life in many positive ways, but it also takes some things from you. You can’t have a plant and not water it! You can’t have a goldfish in a fish tank and not feed it! What in the world makes you think you can have a man or a woman and not have to do something?

You see, all of the problems with our marriages is that a lot of people are married living single.

V.
TAYTIZOMAI (11) ΔΕΝ TAYTIZOMAI (19)
SHARE
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συγκλονίζει η πεθερά του ιδιοκτήτη του οικόπεδου στο Μάτι: Οι 26 άργησαν να έρθουν - BINTEO

Ελλάδα: Συγκλονίζει η πεθερά του ιδιοκτήτη του οικόπεδου στο Μάτι: Οι 26 άργησαν να έρθουν - BINTEO

Μειώνονται στην Ευρώπη οι χρήστες που «κατεβάζουν» παράνομα ταινίες και σειρές

Ψηφιακή Ζωή: Μειώνονται στην Ευρώπη οι χρήστες που «κατεβάζουν» παράνομα ταινίες και σειρές

Η Σάκκαρη στον τελικό του τουρνουά της WTA

Αθλητισμός: Η Σάκκαρη στον τελικό του τουρνουά της WTA

Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στη Χαλκιδική - Νεκρή μία 27χρονη

Ελλάδα: Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στη Χαλκιδική - Νεκρή μία 27χρονη

Στους 90 οι νεκροί από την πυρκαγιά στο Μάτι - Κατέληξε 85χρονος εγκαυματίας

Ελλάδα: Στους 90 οι νεκροί από την πυρκαγιά στο Μάτι - Κατέληξε 85χρονος εγκαυματίας

Η Μελάνια Τραμπ συγχαίρει τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς για το έργο του παρά τα προσβλητικά σχόλια του συζύγου της

Διεθνή: Η Μελάνια Τραμπ συγχαίρει τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς για το έργο του παρά τα προσβλητικά σχόλια του συζύγου της

Τρεις νεκροί και οκτώ τραυματίες στη θάλασσα της Βενετίας

Διεθνή: Τρεις νεκροί και οκτώ τραυματίες στη θάλασσα της Βενετίας

Κατέληξε 55χρονη εγκαυματίας από τις φονικές πυρκαγιές - Στους 89 οι νεκροί

Ελλάδα: Κατέληξε 55χρονη εγκαυματίας από τις φονικές πυρκαγιές - Στους 89 οι νεκροί

Ψινάκης για την πυρκαγιά στο Μάτι: Η αλήθεια θα φανεί πάρα πολύ σύντομα

Ελλάδα: Ψινάκης για την πυρκαγιά στο Μάτι: Η αλήθεια θα φανεί πάρα πολύ σύντομα

Το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για την κατάσταση της υγείας του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη

Ελλάδα: Το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για την κατάσταση της υγείας του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη

Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Φωτογραφία: Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Και οι 20 επιβάτες νεκροί σε συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Ελβετία

Διεθνή: Και οι 20 επιβάτες νεκροί σε συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Ελβετία

Μπικίνι από το Ιράν του 19ου αιώνα εκτίθεται στο Holburne Museum

Πολιτισμός: Μπικίνι από το Ιράν του 19ου αιώνα εκτίθεται στο Holburne Museum

Αντικαταστάθηκαν οι αρχηγοί της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. και της Πυροσβεστικής

Ελλάδα: Αντικαταστάθηκαν οι αρχηγοί της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. και της Πυροσβεστικής

Απόπειρα δολοφονίας με drones και εκρηκτικά κατά του Μαδούρο - Τι καταγγέλλει (Βίντεο)

Διεθνή: Απόπειρα δολοφονίας με drones και εκρηκτικά κατά του Μαδούρο - Τι καταγγέλλει (Βίντεο)

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

7 ασκήσεις, για ένα τέταρτο στο δωμάτιο του ξενοδοχείου, λίγο πριν πάτε στην παραλία

Ψυχή & Σώμα: 7 ασκήσεις, για ένα τέταρτο στο δωμάτιο του ξενοδοχείου, λίγο πριν πάτε στην παραλία

Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Φωτογραφία: Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Ένας ανώνυμος λογαριασμός στο Instagram «εκθέτει» τους λογοκλόπους της σύγχρονης τέχνης

Εικαστικά: Ένας ανώνυμος λογαριασμός στο Instagram «εκθέτει» τους λογοκλόπους της σύγχρονης τέχνης

SΑPIENS/ H καταιγιστική ιστορία της εξέλιξης του ανθρώπου που άλλαξε το τοπίο του βιβλίου

Βιβλίο: SΑPIENS/ H καταιγιστική ιστορία της εξέλιξης του ανθρώπου που άλλαξε το τοπίο του βιβλίου

Μέριλιν Μονρόε: η γυναίκα που έκρυβε τόνους κατάθλιψης κάτω απ' το γάργαρο γέλιο της

Σινεμά: Μέριλιν Μονρόε: η γυναίκα που έκρυβε τόνους κατάθλιψης κάτω απ' το γάργαρο γέλιο της

Στων Ψαρών την ολόμαυρη ράχη θα ξεκουραστείς

Ταξίδια: Στων Ψαρών την ολόμαυρη ράχη θα ξεκουραστείς

8 εξαιρετικά μέρη για διαμονή, φαγητό και διασκέδαση στη Σαντορίνη

Ταξίδια: 8 εξαιρετικά μέρη για διαμονή, φαγητό και διασκέδαση στη Σαντορίνη

7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναϊκα Μουσεία/ Νο 5.: Ερωτοστασία

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: 7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναϊκα Μουσεία/ Νο 5.: Ερωτοστασία

Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Εικαστικά: Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Σύρος: Η αρχοντιά που διασχίζει τον χρόνο

Ταξίδια: Σύρος: Η αρχοντιά που διασχίζει τον χρόνο

Ο Γιαννούλης Χαλεπάς επιστρέφει στο χωριό του, στην Τήνο

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: Ο Γιαννούλης Χαλεπάς επιστρέφει στο χωριό του, στην Τήνο

Μια διεθνής νέων Αθηναίων έφτιαξε το άλμπουμ του καλοκαιριού

Μουσική: Μια διεθνής νέων Αθηναίων έφτιαξε το άλμπουμ του καλοκαιριού

7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναϊκά μουσεία / No 7: Το πιστόλι του Καρυωτάκη

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: 7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναϊκά μουσεία / No 7: Το πιστόλι του Καρυωτάκη

7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναικά μουσεία/ Νο 6.: Η πόλις θα σε ακολουθεί

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: 7 εκθέματα που αξίζει να προσέξετε στα αθηναικά μουσεία/ Νο 6.: Η πόλις θα σε ακολουθεί

Castle Rock: Μ’ ένα (τηλεοπτικό) κοκτέιλ Στίβεν Κινγκ ξεχνιέμαι

TV Series: Castle Rock: Μ’ ένα (τηλεοπτικό) κοκτέιλ Στίβεν Κινγκ ξεχνιέμαι

CITY GUIDE/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Όλα τα φεστιβάλ που διοργανώνονται τον Αύγουστο στην Ελλάδα

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Όλα τα φεστιβάλ που διοργανώνονται τον Αύγουστο στην Ελλάδα

Σινεμά στο Σπίτι – Αύγουστος #1

Σινεμά: Σινεμά στο Σπίτι – Αύγουστος #1

Ένας «εξηπλωμένος μικρός κύων» στο Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ένας «εξηπλωμένος μικρός κύων» στο Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο

Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε το νέο άλμπουμ του Φοίβου Δεληβοριά

Μουσική: Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε το νέο άλμπουμ του Φοίβου Δεληβοριά

Ο Μόλυβος και η Λέσβος κέντρο πολιτιστικού τουρισμού

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ο Μόλυβος και η Λέσβος κέντρο πολιτιστικού τουρισμού

Το μεγαλύτερο φεστιβάλ της πόλης για παιδιά έρχεται στην Τεχνόπολη τον Σεπτέμβριο

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Το μεγαλύτερο φεστιβάλ της πόλης για παιδιά έρχεται στην Τεχνόπολη τον Σεπτέμβριο

Ο διάσημος stand up κωμικός Jim Gaffigan για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα

Διασκέδαση: Ο διάσημος stand up κωμικός Jim Gaffigan για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα

Η «Μαντάμ Σουσού» επιστρέφει

Θέατρο: Η «Μαντάμ Σουσού» επιστρέφει

Ο Θοδωρής Παπανικολάου μαγειρεύει μαζί με τον Τάσο Στεφάτο στο Canaves Oia Epitome

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ο Θοδωρής Παπανικολάου μαγειρεύει μαζί με τον Τάσο Στεφάτο στο Canaves Oia Epitome

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ/ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

Όταν ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ ήταν 17 χρονών και δούλευε ως φωτογράφος

Φωτογραφία: Όταν ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ ήταν 17 χρονών και δούλευε ως φωτογράφος

Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Φωτογραφία: Ο Ryan McGinley εμπνέεται από το έργο της Γιόκο Όνο για την νέα του έκθεση (NSFW)

Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Φωτογραφία: Φωτογραφίζοντας έθιμα και πανηγύρια της Ελλάδας

Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Εικαστικά: Το ελληνικό καλοκαίρι της Aleksandra Osa

Ωκεανοί από πλαστικό

Φωτογραφία: Ωκεανοί από πλαστικό

Στο πράσινο χρώμα συναντιέται η ζωή με το θάνατο

Εικαστικά: Στο πράσινο χρώμα συναντιέται η ζωή με το θάνατο

Οι αυθεντικές εικονογραφήσεις για τους «Πέντε Φίλους» της Enid Blyton

Γραφικές Τέχνες: Οι αυθεντικές εικονογραφήσεις για τους «Πέντε Φίλους» της Enid Blyton

Αθηναΐλα: Η Μυρτώ Τζίμα φωτογραφίζει την πόλη στα καλύτερα και τα χειρότερά της

Αθήνα: Αθηναΐλα: Η Μυρτώ Τζίμα φωτογραφίζει την πόλη στα καλύτερα και τα χειρότερά της

Το άγνωστο Βιετνάμ μέσα από τον φακό δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων

Ταξίδια: Το άγνωστο Βιετνάμ μέσα από τον φακό δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων

Οι 12 φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν με τα πιο όμορφα σκυλιά της χρονιάς

Φωτογραφία: Οι 12 φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν με τα πιο όμορφα σκυλιά της χρονιάς

Το μυστήριο πίσω από τους «Αργυρούς Καίσαρες», ένα σετ θρυλικών αναγεννησιακών σκευών

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: Το μυστήριο πίσω από τους «Αργυρούς Καίσαρες», ένα σετ θρυλικών αναγεννησιακών σκευών

H Πάτρα είναι η πόλη με τα περισσότερα murals στην Ελλάδα

Urban Culture: H Πάτρα είναι η πόλη με τα περισσότερα murals στην Ελλάδα

Η Κρήτη δίχως γραφικότητες

Φωτογραφία: Η Κρήτη δίχως γραφικότητες

Μια δημοσιογράφος βρέθηκε στο πιο πριβέ σεξ πάρτι του Χόλιγουντ, όπου πηγαίνει και η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου

Erotica: Μια δημοσιογράφος βρέθηκε στο πιο πριβέ σεξ πάρτι του Χόλιγουντ, όπου πηγαίνει και η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου

H ανέμελη Amy Winehouse μέσα από αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες της

Φωτογραφία: H ανέμελη Amy Winehouse μέσα από αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες της

Η κομψή Σενεγάλη

Φωτογραφία: Η κομψή Σενεγάλη