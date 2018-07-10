Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
9.7.2018 | 19:08

Sorry.

My family is broken
The girl i like doesnt care for me
No summer vacation
I think im going down now...

TAYTIZOMAI (21) ΔΕΝ TAYTIZOMAI (7)
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (1)
1 σχόλιο
Ταξινόμηση:
Προηγούμενα 1 Επόμενα
avatar Δαίδαλος 10.7.2018 | 00:05
Still, its great to breath the air, walk on your feet, have your hearing, eyesight and mouth to speak with. You also have the sun to warm you and probably a roof over your head. All grief is transient. Soldier on and things will change!
2 0
Αναφορά Permalink
Προηγούμενα 1 Επόμενα

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Οι αόρατοι πρόσφυγες της Ελλάδας

Κόσμος: Οι αόρατοι πρόσφυγες της Ελλάδας

Οι διακοπές του Ρονάλντο στη Μεσσηνία - Οι φωτογραφίες με τη σύντροφό του στο Instagram

Άνθρωποι: Οι διακοπές του Ρονάλντο στη Μεσσηνία - Οι φωτογραφίες με τη σύντροφό του στο Instagram

Σοκαρισμένη η οικογένεια του 15χρονου που αυτοκτόνησε στην Αργυρούπολη - Δεν γνώριζαν για bullying

Ελλάδα: Σοκαρισμένη η οικογένεια του 15χρονου που αυτοκτόνησε στην Αργυρούπολη - Δεν γνώριζαν για bullying

«Δεν γνώριζα τον Κέβιν Σπέισι» - Η Ρόμπιν Ράιτ μιλά πρώτη φορά μετά τις αποκαλύψεις για τον ηθοποιό

Άνθρωποι: «Δεν γνώριζα τον Κέβιν Σπέισι» - Η Ρόμπιν Ράιτ μιλά πρώτη φορά μετά τις αποκαλύψεις για τον ηθοποιό

Tέλος για σήμερα η επιχείρηση διάσωσης στην Ταϊλάνδη - Τέσσερα παιδιά και ο προπονητής παραμένουν στο σπήλαιο

Διεθνή: Tέλος για σήμερα η επιχείρηση διάσωσης στην Ταϊλάνδη - Τέσσερα παιδιά και ο προπονητής παραμένουν στο σπήλαιο

CNN: Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ και η Χέιλι Μπάλντουιν αρραβωνιάστηκαν

Άνθρωποι: CNN: Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ και η Χέιλι Μπάλντουιν αρραβωνιάστηκαν

Ζωή Κωνσταντοπούλου στο Guardian: Αν αγαπάτε την Ελλάδα, βοηθήστε μας να απαλλαγούμε από τον Τσίπρα και το ζόμπι κόμμα του

Πολιτική: Ζωή Κωνσταντοπούλου στο Guardian: Αν αγαπάτε την Ελλάδα, βοηθήστε μας να απαλλαγούμε από τον Τσίπρα και το ζόμπι κόμμα του

Παρέα νεαρών διέκοψε την υδροδότηση στην Πάτρα για να κάνει μπάνιο στο φράγμα του Γλαύκου

Ελλάδα: Παρέα νεαρών διέκοψε την υδροδότηση στην Πάτρα για να κάνει μπάνιο στο φράγμα του Γλαύκου

Η NASA έχει επιλέξει αυτό το κορίτσι να γίνει ο πρώτος άνθρωπος στον Άρη και είναι μόλις 17 ετών

Τech & Science: Η NASA έχει επιλέξει αυτό το κορίτσι να γίνει ο πρώτος άνθρωπος στον Άρη και είναι μόλις 17 ετών

Γιατί (σχεδόν ποτέ) δεν ονειρευόμαστε τα κινητά μας τηλέφωνα;

Τρόπος Ζωής: Γιατί (σχεδόν ποτέ) δεν ονειρευόμαστε τα κινητά μας τηλέφωνα;

Ο νέος σουηδικός νόμος για το σεξ είναι κάτι που πρέπει να προβληματίσει τους πάντες

Στιγμιότυπα: Ο νέος σουηδικός νόμος για το σεξ είναι κάτι που πρέπει να προβληματίσει τους πάντες

Απεγκλωβίζονται σιγά σιγά τα παιδιά από το σπήλαιο στην Ταϊλάνδη - Σε πλήρη εξέλιξη η επιχείρηση διάσωσης

Διεθνή: Απεγκλωβίζονται σιγά σιγά τα παιδιά από το σπήλαιο στην Ταϊλάνδη - Σε πλήρη εξέλιξη η επιχείρηση διάσωσης

Κρατούσαν κλειδωμένη 34χρονη σε υπόγειο στα Εξάρχεια

Ελλάδα: Κρατούσαν κλειδωμένη 34χρονη σε υπόγειο στα Εξάρχεια

Γιατί η Βασίλισσα δεν πάει στα βαφτίσια του μικρού πρίγκιπα

Άνθρωποι: Γιατί η Βασίλισσα δεν πάει στα βαφτίσια του μικρού πρίγκιπα

«The Favourite»: Δείτε το πρώτο τρέιλερ της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Σινεμά: «The Favourite»: Δείτε το πρώτο τρέιλερ της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

7 ιστορίες εφήβων στην Ελλάδα που υπέστησαν bullying και τις περιγράφουν έτσι όπως τις έζησαν

Κοινωνία: 7 ιστορίες εφήβων στην Ελλάδα που υπέστησαν bullying και τις περιγράφουν έτσι όπως τις έζησαν

«Lament from Epirus»: Ένας Αμερικανός ερευνητής καταγράφει το μεγαλείο της ηπειρώτικης μουσικής

Μουσική: «Lament from Epirus»: Ένας Αμερικανός ερευνητής καταγράφει το μεγαλείο της ηπειρώτικης μουσικής

O νομπελίστας αστροφυσικός Τζορτζ Σμουτ μιλά στο LiFO.gr για την αρχή και το τέλος του κόσμου

Επιστήμη: O νομπελίστας αστροφυσικός Τζορτζ Σμουτ μιλά στο LiFO.gr για την αρχή και το τέλος του κόσμου

Η χορευτική πανώλη τον Ιούλιο του 1518

Σαν Σήμερα: Η χορευτική πανώλη τον Ιούλιο του 1518

Transgender πρόσφυγες στην Ελλάδα αποκαθιστούν την αξιοπρέπειά τους μετά από χρόνια εξευτελισμού και κακοποίησης

Ελλάδα: Transgender πρόσφυγες στην Ελλάδα αποκαθιστούν την αξιοπρέπειά τους μετά από χρόνια εξευτελισμού και κακοποίησης

«It Couldn't Happen Here»: Η Αγγλία με τα μάτια των Pet Shop Boys

Σαν Σήμερα: «It Couldn't Happen Here»: Η Αγγλία με τα μάτια των Pet Shop Boys

Μια έκθεση στο Βρετανικό μουσείο φέρνει στο φως την ιστορία ενός «ξεχασμένου Ασσύριου βασιλιά»

Αρχαιολογία & Ιστορία: Μια έκθεση στο Βρετανικό μουσείο φέρνει στο φως την ιστορία ενός «ξεχασμένου Ασσύριου βασιλιά»

The Good Place: Μια ευκαιρία στον παράδεισο να πάω

TV Series: The Good Place: Μια ευκαιρία στον παράδεισο να πάω

Σπαγγέτι από κολοκυθάκια και άλλες 4 υγιεινές συνταγές με λαχανικά και ρίζες

Γεύση: Σπαγγέτι από κολοκυθάκια και άλλες 4 υγιεινές συνταγές με λαχανικά και ρίζες

To νέο βλέμμα μιας νεαρής Ελληνίδας φωτογράφου

Φωτογραφία: To νέο βλέμμα μιας νεαρής Ελληνίδας φωτογράφου

O iLLEOo γράφει φανερά και κρυφά μεγάλες επιτυχίες που δεν θα ακούσεις στο ραδιόφωνο

Μουσική: O iLLEOo γράφει φανερά και κρυφά μεγάλες επιτυχίες που δεν θα ακούσεις στο ραδιόφωνο

Κάμπινγκ και πολιτικός ακτιβισμός: Εννέα προτάσεις για να τα συνδυάσετε φέτος το καλοκαίρι

Ελλάδα: Κάμπινγκ και πολιτικός ακτιβισμός: Εννέα προτάσεις για να τα συνδυάσετε φέτος το καλοκαίρι

Η μυσταγωγική εμπειρία των «Τρωάδων» με φόντο το δελφικό τοπίο

I Was There: Η μυσταγωγική εμπειρία των «Τρωάδων» με φόντο το δελφικό τοπίο

Πέντε βασικές ερωταπαντήσεις για το bullying, απ' την ψυχολόγο Κατερίνα Βαλαβανίδη

Κοινωνία: Πέντε βασικές ερωταπαντήσεις για το bullying, απ' την ψυχολόγο Κατερίνα Βαλαβανίδη

Πεντάρφανα* Από τη Γλυκερία Μπασδέκη

Crying Game: Πεντάρφανα* Από τη Γλυκερία Μπασδέκη

CITY GUIDE/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Οι Τρωάδες του Θεόδωρου Τερζόπουλου θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από το Αρχαίο Θέατρο Δελφών

Θέατρο: Οι Τρωάδες του Θεόδωρου Τερζόπουλου θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από το Αρχαίο Θέατρο Δελφών

Είναι τρομακτικό να σε αγγίζουν και να έχεις τα μάτια κλειστά - και κάπως λυτρωτικό

I Was There: Είναι τρομακτικό να σε αγγίζουν και να έχεις τα μάτια κλειστά - και κάπως λυτρωτικό

Οι σκηνοθέτες του «Άθικτοι» επιστρέφουν με το ξεκαρδιστικό «Έτσι Είναι η Ζωή»

Σινεμά: Οι σκηνοθέτες του «Άθικτοι» επιστρέφουν με το ξεκαρδιστικό «Έτσι Είναι η Ζωή»

Ο μεγάλος έρωτας της Σιμόν ντε Μποβουάρ για τον Αμερικανό συγγραφέα Νέλσον Όλγκριν έγινε μυθιστόρημα

Βιβλίο: Ο μεγάλος έρωτας της Σιμόν ντε Μποβουάρ για τον Αμερικανό συγγραφέα Νέλσον Όλγκριν έγινε μυθιστόρημα

«Ξαφνικά Φέτος το Καλοκαίρι»: Όλα όσα θα δούμε στο καλοκαιρινό κινηματογραφικό φεστιβάλ

Σινεμά: «Ξαφνικά Φέτος το Καλοκαίρι»: Όλα όσα θα δούμε στο καλοκαιρινό κινηματογραφικό φεστιβάλ

«The Favourite»: Δείτε το πρώτο τρέιλερ της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Σινεμά: «The Favourite»: Δείτε το πρώτο τρέιλερ της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Περιοδεία σε όλη την Ελλάδα για τον «Ορέστη» του Ευριπίδη από το ΚΘΒΕ

Θέατρο: Περιοδεία σε όλη την Ελλάδα για τον «Ορέστη» του Ευριπίδη από το ΚΘΒΕ

Ελληνικό brunch στη ταράτσα του Bios

Γεύση: Ελληνικό brunch στη ταράτσα του Bios

Αν χάσετε μία παράσταση στην Επίδαυρο, υπάρχουν κι άλλες ευκαιρίες

Θέατρο: Αν χάσετε μία παράσταση στην Επίδαυρο, υπάρχουν κι άλλες ευκαιρίες

Δύο βωβές ελληνικές ταινίες στο Ηρώδειο με συνοδεία ζωντανής μουσικής

Σινεμά: Δύο βωβές ελληνικές ταινίες στο Ηρώδειο με συνοδεία ζωντανής μουσικής

Έκθεση έργων σύγχρονης γλυπτικής στην αρχαία Μεσσήνη

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Έκθεση έργων σύγχρονης γλυπτικής στην αρχαία Μεσσήνη

«Ακούστε το εδώ»: Το Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Αιγαίου ξεκινά στη Σύρο

Μουσική: «Ακούστε το εδώ»: Το Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Αιγαίου ξεκινά στη Σύρο

Η μυσταγωγική εμπειρία των «Τρωάδων» με φόντο το δελφικό τοπίο

I Was There: Η μυσταγωγική εμπειρία των «Τρωάδων» με φόντο το δελφικό τοπίο

Ο διάσημος καλλιτέχνης της street art Mr. Brainwash έρχεται για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ο διάσημος καλλιτέχνης της street art Mr. Brainwash έρχεται για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα

Τρεις νέες κυκλοφορίες που αξίζει να διαβάσετε: Μαρίνα Τσβετάγεβα, Λεονάρδο Παδούρα, Γουίλιαμ Μπόυλ

Βιβλίο: Τρεις νέες κυκλοφορίες που αξίζει να διαβάσετε: Μαρίνα Τσβετάγεβα, Λεονάρδο Παδούρα, Γουίλιαμ Μπόυλ

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ/ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

Η κομψή Σενεγάλη

Φωτογραφία: Η κομψή Σενεγάλη

Οι όντως πιο όμορφες βιβλιοθήκες του κόσμου

Αρχιτεκτονική: Οι όντως πιο όμορφες βιβλιοθήκες του κόσμου

To μαγεμένο ταξίδι δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων στην Ταϊλάνδη

Ταξίδια: To μαγεμένο ταξίδι δύο Ελλήνων φωτογράφων στην Ταϊλάνδη

Το νέο κατάστημα της Apple στο Μακάο είναι μια όαση μέσα σε ένα δάσος από μπαμπού

Αρχιτεκτονική: Το νέο κατάστημα της Apple στο Μακάο είναι μια όαση μέσα σε ένα δάσος από μπαμπού

Τα πιο διάσημα κατοικίδια του Instagram, φωτογραφημένα σαν παλιοί χολιγουντιανοί σταρ

Φωτογραφία: Τα πιο διάσημα κατοικίδια του Instagram, φωτογραφημένα σαν παλιοί χολιγουντιανοί σταρ

Τα Ψαρά και οι Οινούσσες του Πάρι Ταβιτιάν

Ταξίδια: Τα Ψαρά και οι Οινούσσες του Πάρι Ταβιτιάν

O Τρελός Νομάς της Θεσσαλονίκης που κυκλώνει τον κόσμο με μια μηχανή

Ταξίδια: O Τρελός Νομάς της Θεσσαλονίκης που κυκλώνει τον κόσμο με μια μηχανή

Colour Day Festival 2018: Μουτζουρωθήκαμε στο πιο πολύχρωμο πάρτι της Αθήνας (ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)

Αθήνα: Colour Day Festival 2018: Μουτζουρωθήκαμε στο πιο πολύχρωμο πάρτι της Αθήνας (ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)

Η φωτογράφος Alex Prage απαθανατίζει τη στοιχειωμένη πλευρά της ανθρώπινης ψυχής

Φωτογραφία: Η φωτογράφος Alex Prage απαθανατίζει τη στοιχειωμένη πλευρά της ανθρώπινης ψυχής

Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Η μέρα που ένας γεωργός στη Μήλο έβγαλε απ΄το χώμα την Αφροδίτη

Αρχαιολογία & Ιστορία: Η μέρα που ένας γεωργός στη Μήλο έβγαλε απ΄το χώμα την Αφροδίτη

Cecil Beaton: Ο πολυτάλαντος δανδής που εστίασε στις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες του 20ου αιώνα

Φωτογραφία: Cecil Beaton: Ο πολυτάλαντος δανδής που εστίασε στις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες του 20ου αιώνα

31 χρόνια Athens Photo Festival

Φωτογραφία: 31 χρόνια Athens Photo Festival

Η Άνδρος υποδέχεται μια μεγάλη αναδρομική έκθεση στο έργο του Δημήτρη Μυταρά

Εικαστικά: Η Άνδρος υποδέχεται μια μεγάλη αναδρομική έκθεση στο έργο του Δημήτρη Μυταρά

Μέσα στην έπαυλη-αριστούργημα του Frank Lloyd Wright που πωλείται σε αστρονομική τιμή

Αρχιτεκτονική: Μέσα στην έπαυλη-αριστούργημα του Frank Lloyd Wright που πωλείται σε αστρονομική τιμή

Αν το παρελθόν είχε χρώμα...

Φωτογραφία: Αν το παρελθόν είχε χρώμα...