9.7.2018 | 19:08
Sorry.
My family is broken
The girl i like doesnt care for me
No summer vacation
I think im going down now...
Δαίδαλος 10.7.2018 | 00:05
Still, its great to breath the air, walk on your feet, have your hearing, eyesight and mouth to speak with. You also have the sun to warm you and probably a roof over your head. All grief is transient. Soldier on and things will change!
