Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
25.6.2018 | 10:45

...

For you I always come back.
A thousand words I read
Before we meet again.
In between rants and whining
No other stands out like you.
A tiny poem I wrote
Surely, you won't see it through.
TAYTIZOMAI (12) ΔΕΝ TAYTIZOMAI (3)
SHARE
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

O πρώτος «λευκός» δρόμος της Αθήνας είναι γεγονός - Γιατί άλλαξε και τι θέλει να πετύχει

Ελλάδα: O πρώτος «λευκός» δρόμος της Αθήνας είναι γεγονός - Γιατί άλλαξε και τι θέλει να πετύχει

Tο φιλί των αθλητριών προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις, αλλά η η ομοσπονδία τους αποστόμωσε όλους

Αθλητισμός: Tο φιλί των αθλητριών προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις, αλλά η η ομοσπονδία τους αποστόμωσε όλους

Τουρκικές εκλογές: Σκότωσαν τον επικεφαλής του κόμματος της Ακσενέρ στο Ερζερούμ

Διεθνή: Τουρκικές εκλογές: Σκότωσαν τον επικεφαλής του κόμματος της Ακσενέρ στο Ερζερούμ

Πολύχρωμο, συγκινητικό, βαθιά πολιτικό και λαμπερό - Αυτό είναι το Pride της Νεας Υόρκης

Διεθνή: Πολύχρωμο, συγκινητικό, βαθιά πολιτικό και λαμπερό - Αυτό είναι το Pride της Νεας Υόρκης

Μουντιάλ 2018: Απειλές και επιθέσεις φυλετικού μίσους κατά του Τζίμι Ντουρμάζ

Αθλητισμός: Μουντιάλ 2018: Απειλές και επιθέσεις φυλετικού μίσους κατά του Τζίμι Ντουρμάζ

Ζάεφ: Οι εταιρείες μας θα μπορούν να χρησιμοποιούν το επίθετο «Μακεδονικός» στο εξωτερικό

Διεθνή: Ζάεφ: Οι εταιρείες μας θα μπορούν να χρησιμοποιούν το επίθετο «Μακεδονικός» στο εξωτερικό

Πιστεύετε πως ένα έντομο κατοικεί μέσα στο σώμα σας; Δεν είστε οι μόνοι και να τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει

Τech & Science: Πιστεύετε πως ένα έντομο κατοικεί μέσα στο σώμα σας; Δεν είστε οι μόνοι και να τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει

Amber Alert για τον 16χρονο Αλέξανδρο που εξαφανίστηκε στην Αθήνα

Ελλάδα: Amber Alert για τον 16χρονο Αλέξανδρο που εξαφανίστηκε στην Αθήνα

Η «Νεφέλη» φέρνει βροχές και καταιγίδες μέχρι την Πέμπτη

Ελλάδα: Η «Νεφέλη» φέρνει βροχές και καταιγίδες μέχρι την Πέμπτη

Τουρκικές εκλογές: Θρίαμβος για Ερντογάν - Επανεκλέγεται πρόεδρος από τον α' γύρο (update)

Διεθνή: Τουρκικές εκλογές: Θρίαμβος για Ερντογάν - Επανεκλέγεται πρόεδρος από τον α' γύρο (update)

Επεισόδια στη Θεσσαλονίκη μετά το συλλαλητήριο για τη Μακεδονία (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Ελλάδα: Επεισόδια στη Θεσσαλονίκη μετά το συλλαλητήριο για τη Μακεδονία (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Η μεγάλη μάχη της Airbnb - Πώς η Νέα Υόρκη απειλεί το μέλλον της πλατφόρμας

Διεθνή: Η μεγάλη μάχη της Airbnb - Πώς η Νέα Υόρκη απειλεί το μέλλον της πλατφόρμας

Στο εξώφυλλο του «NBA 2K19» o Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο;

Ψηφιακή Ζωή: Στο εξώφυλλο του «NBA 2K19» o Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο;

Ποια πόλη ψάχνει για «νυχτερινό δήμαρχο» και γιατί ίσως ακόμη και η Αθήνα να χρειάζεται έναν

Διεθνή: Ποια πόλη ψάχνει για «νυχτερινό δήμαρχο» και γιατί ίσως ακόμη και η Αθήνα να χρειάζεται έναν

Σε απεργία πείνας κατέβηκε ο πρόεδρος της κοινότητας της Μόριας στη Λέσβο

Ελλάδα: Σε απεργία πείνας κατέβηκε ο πρόεδρος της κοινότητας της Μόριας στη Λέσβο

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Όλες οι παραλίες της Αττικής που πρέπει να ξέρεις (και με συντεταγμένες gps)

Αθήνα: Όλες οι παραλίες της Αττικής που πρέπει να ξέρεις (και με συντεταγμένες gps)

Καταπράσινοι κήποι και ταράτσες με θέα για καφέ, ποτό και φαγητό στην Αθήνα

Αθήνα: Καταπράσινοι κήποι και ταράτσες με θέα για καφέ, ποτό και φαγητό στην Αθήνα

Ημερολόγια Μουντιάλ: Και ξαφνικά, σκληρά εθνο-politics στο ΠΚ!

Αθλητισμός: Ημερολόγια Μουντιάλ: Και ξαφνικά, σκληρά εθνο-politics στο ΠΚ!

Μια μέρα στην Ελληνική Ναυαγοσωστική Ακαδημία

Ελλάδα: Μια μέρα στην Ελληνική Ναυαγοσωστική Ακαδημία

Το πρώτο Waterboom Festival φέρνει στην Αθήνα τη μεγαλύτερη «μάχη» με νεροπίστολα

Αθήνα: Το πρώτο Waterboom Festival φέρνει στην Αθήνα τη μεγαλύτερη «μάχη» με νεροπίστολα

Η Εθνική Ομάδα Ακρωτηριασμένων έχει ήδη κατακτήσει το Μουντιάλ. Στις καρδιές μας.

Αθλητισμός: Η Εθνική Ομάδα Ακρωτηριασμένων έχει ήδη κατακτήσει το Μουντιάλ. Στις καρδιές μας.

Βενετία, ξανά. H πόλη που δεν μοιάζει με καμιά άλλη

Ταξίδια: Βενετία, ξανά. H πόλη που δεν μοιάζει με καμιά άλλη

Η σάτιρα του Αρκά και οι νέοι στην Ελλάδα που αργούν να φύγουν από το πατρικό τους

Απόψεις: Η σάτιρα του Αρκά και οι νέοι στην Ελλάδα που αργούν να φύγουν από το πατρικό τους

Πέντε εύκολες συνταγές με καλοκαιρινά υλικά

Γεύση: Πέντε εύκολες συνταγές με καλοκαιρινά υλικά

Ο Sting κεντρίζει ακόμα, κι ας είναι πια λίγο fragile η φωνή του

I Was There: Ο Sting κεντρίζει ακόμα, κι ας είναι πια λίγο fragile η φωνή του

10 μαγαζιά όπου το streetwear και τα sneakers έχουν την τιμητική τους

Στυλ & Μόδα: 10 μαγαζιά όπου το streetwear και τα sneakers έχουν την τιμητική τους

Εκλογές στην Τουρκία: Η επόμενη μέρα ανήκει (μόνο) στον Ερντογάν

Κόσμος: Εκλογές στην Τουρκία: Η επόμενη μέρα ανήκει (μόνο) στον Ερντογάν

Λευτέρης Παπαδόπουλος: Αν καταστρεφόταν ο κόσμος, θα διάλεγα να απομείνει το «Σαββατόβραδο στην Καισαριανή»

Μουσική: Λευτέρης Παπαδόπουλος: Αν καταστρεφόταν ο κόσμος, θα διάλεγα να απομείνει το «Σαββατόβραδο στην Καισαριανή»

Τι προκάλεσε τον απροσδόκητο θάνατο του Μάικλ Τζάκσον;

Σαν Σήμερα: Τι προκάλεσε τον απροσδόκητο θάνατο του Μάικλ Τζάκσον;

Στη συναυλία των Animal Collective

I Was There: Στη συναυλία των Animal Collective

CITY GUIDE/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Οι ενδυμασίες της αρχαιότητας ζωντανεύουν στο Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Οι ενδυμασίες της αρχαιότητας ζωντανεύουν στο Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο

Ποιος είδε τον Εσκομπάρ και δεν τον φοβήθηκε

Σινεμά: Ποιος είδε τον Εσκομπάρ και δεν τον φοβήθηκε

Η Florence Welch συνεργάζεται με τον Akram Khan στο νέο, αριστουργηματικό βιντεοκλίπ της

Μουσική: Η Florence Welch συνεργάζεται με τον Akram Khan στο νέο, αριστουργηματικό βιντεοκλίπ της

Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Η Τεχνόπολη γιορτάζει το καλοκαίρι με μια μεγάλη Full moon fiesta

Μουσική: Η Τεχνόπολη γιορτάζει το καλοκαίρι με μια μεγάλη Full moon fiesta

Τελευταία ευκαιρία για να δείτε τις «Γεωμετρίες» της Στέγης στο Γεωπονικό Πανεπιστήμιο (ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Τελευταία ευκαιρία για να δείτε τις «Γεωμετρίες» της Στέγης στο Γεωπονικό Πανεπιστήμιο (ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)

Σινεμά στο Σπίτι: 4 προτάσεις για κατ' οίκον κινηματογραφικές προβολές τον Ιούνιο

Σινεμά: Σινεμά στο Σπίτι: 4 προτάσεις για κατ' οίκον κινηματογραφικές προβολές τον Ιούνιο

Η Αθήνα γιορτάζει τον Αϊ-Γιάννη τον Κλήδονα στην πλατεία Κουμουνδούρου και την πλατεία Κυψέλης

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Η Αθήνα γιορτάζει τον Αϊ-Γιάννη τον Κλήδονα στην πλατεία Κουμουνδούρου και την πλατεία Κυψέλης

Ο Sting κεντρίζει ακόμα, κι ας είναι πια λίγο fragile η φωνή του

I Was There: Ο Sting κεντρίζει ακόμα, κι ας είναι πια λίγο fragile η φωνή του

Οι Chemical Brothers έρχονται στην Αθήνα

Μουσική: Οι Chemical Brothers έρχονται στην Αθήνα

Ένα queer διαστημόπλοιο προσγειώνεται στη Στέγη

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Ένα queer διαστημόπλοιο προσγειώνεται στη Στέγη

Το ανθρώπινο σώμα είναι ο κεντρικός άξονας της ζωγραφικής της Jenny Saville

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Το ανθρώπινο σώμα είναι ο κεντρικός άξονας της ζωγραφικής της Jenny Saville

10 πάρτι για το Σαββατοκύριακο

Διασκέδαση: 10 πάρτι για το Σαββατοκύριακο

Οι συναυλίες του Σαββατοκύριακου

Μουσική: Οι συναυλίες του Σαββατοκύριακου

Κοσμήματα του Mina και ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες του Κώστα Κουτάγιαρ σε μια κοινή έκθεση στο Μουσείο Μπενάκη

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Κοσμήματα του Mina και ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες του Κώστα Κουτάγιαρ σε μια κοινή έκθεση στο Μουσείο Μπενάκη

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ/ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Στα εγκαίνια της (μάλλον υποτονικής) Art Athina 2018

Η μέρα που ένας γεωργός στη Μήλο έβγαλε απ΄το χώμα την Αφροδίτη

Αρχαιολογία & Ιστορία: Η μέρα που ένας γεωργός στη Μήλο έβγαλε απ΄το χώμα την Αφροδίτη

Cecil Beaton: Ο πολυτάλαντος δανδής που εστίασε στις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες του 20ου αιώνα

Φωτογραφία: Cecil Beaton: Ο πολυτάλαντος δανδής που εστίασε στις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες του 20ου αιώνα

31 χρόνια Athens Photo Festival

Φωτογραφία: 31 χρόνια Athens Photo Festival

Η Άνδρος υποδέχεται μια μεγάλη αναδρομική έκθεση στο έργο του Δημήτρη Μυταρά

Εικαστικά: Η Άνδρος υποδέχεται μια μεγάλη αναδρομική έκθεση στο έργο του Δημήτρη Μυταρά

Μέσα στην έπαυλη-αριστούργημα του Frank Lloyd Wright που πωλείται σε αστρονομική τιμή

Αρχιτεκτονική: Μέσα στην έπαυλη-αριστούργημα του Frank Lloyd Wright που πωλείται σε αστρονομική τιμή

Αν το παρελθόν είχε χρώμα...

Φωτογραφία: Αν το παρελθόν είχε χρώμα...

Μια φωτογραφική απόπειρα χαρτογράφησης της πολύπλοκης έννοιας του «σπιτιού»

Φωτογραφία: Μια φωτογραφική απόπειρα χαρτογράφησης της πολύπλοκης έννοιας του «σπιτιού»

Αυτή είναι η ελληνική εκπροσώπηση στην 16η Μπιενάλε Αρχιτεκτονικής της Βενετίας

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Αυτή είναι η ελληνική εκπροσώπηση στην 16η Μπιενάλε Αρχιτεκτονικής της Βενετίας

Το ταξίδι ενός Έλληνα ορειβάτη από το Νεπάλ στο Κάλα Πατχάρ

Ταξίδια: Το ταξίδι ενός Έλληνα ορειβάτη από το Νεπάλ στο Κάλα Πατχάρ

Ουρανός και θάλασσα

Α/λ/μ/α/ν/ά/κ: Ουρανός και θάλασσα

Παραλίες

Παράδεισος: Παραλίες

Το makeup των drag queens και πώς να το πετύχετε

Τέχνες: Το makeup των drag queens και πώς να το πετύχετε

Η Αθήνα του χθες και του σήμερα μέσα από ακριβείς συνθέσεις διπλών φωτογραφιών

Φωτογραφία: Η Αθήνα του χθες και του σήμερα μέσα από ακριβείς συνθέσεις διπλών φωτογραφιών

Οι άγνωστες τελετές των ιθαγενών της Βόρειας Αμερικής

Culture: Οι άγνωστες τελετές των ιθαγενών της Βόρειας Αμερικής

24 πίνακες με μάχες, όπως τους παρήγγειλε ο Μακρυγιάννης σε λαϊκούς ζωγράφους της εποχής του

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: 24 πίνακες με μάχες, όπως τους παρήγγειλε ο Μακρυγιάννης σε λαϊκούς ζωγράφους της εποχής του